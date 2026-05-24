Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Enjoy Courtside Date Night At NBA Eastern Conference Finals

Pop icon Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out for a date night courtside at the NBA conference finals. The engaged couple was photographed sitting in the front row at Rocket Arena in Cleveland as the Cavaliers took on the New York Knicks in game three of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

Swift and Kelce, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and have been candid about being an avid Cleveland sports fan, were seen chatting and smiling as they cheered for the Cavaliers, reports ‘People’ magazine.

For their night out near Kelce's hometown, Swift, 36, wore a black, silver-trimmed tank top with a black jacket that featured a blue design on the back, along with a pair of baggy blue jeans.

As per ‘People’, she left her blonde hair down and wore a glam-yet-casual makeup look, and accessorized with a small black purse and a pair of heels.

Kelce, also 36, sported a similarly casual look, wearing jeans, a short-sleeved denim button-down over a white T-shirt, white sneakers and a backwards Cavs hat to show his support for his hometown team.

Video footage shared on social media showed fans cheering as the couple walked down the court before the start of the game to take their seats, and Kelce took a moment to pump up the Cavs supporters. The pair were handed a stuffed plushie as a gift from the team and fans.

Swift and Kelce, who have been linked since 2023, announced their engagement through a joint Instagram post on August 26 last year.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married”, she wrote at the time.

The pair have since kept their wedding plans tightly under wraps. A source said in September that the pop star and the tight end “want to keep it more private” when they tie the knot.

The source said, “It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle. They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy”.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)