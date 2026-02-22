'Kitna Embarrassing Hota Hai': Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About ‘Padded Bra’ Demands In South Films

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a candid conversation that has sparked debate online, Taapsee Pannu opened up about the uncomfortable realities she encountered while working across regional industries. Having built a career spanning Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi cinema, the actor reflected on how certain on-set practices left her feeling awkward and exposed.

“Kitna Embarrassing Hota Hai”: Taapsee On On-Set Discomfort

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube podcast, Taapsee addressed the visual emphasis placed on women’s bodies in song sequences. When asked about the strong focus on the navel in Bhojpuri and South Indian films, she admitted she has often questioned the trend herself. She pointed out that while South films tend to highlight the midriff through framing and choreography, Hindi cinema usually shifts attention towards cleavage.

She then described the behind-the-scenes instructions that made her uneasy.

“South mein bhi bola jaata hai ke wear padded bra. And problem yeh ho jaati hai ke set pe ke director kisko bole yeh baat kyunki set pe ladkiyan hi ginti ki ek ya do hain. Ab woh AD (assistant director) ko bole phir AD styling team ko ya hair team ki didi ko bole, fir woh aake ladki ko bole (In the South, they sometimes say, ‘wear a padded bra.’ The problem then becomes who the director should even convey this to on set, because there are usually only one or two women present. So the director tells the assistant director, the AD then passes it on to the styling team or a female member from the hair team, and eventually the message reaches the actor).”

Spotlight On The Body, Not The Performance

Elaborating further, she added,

“Aur aap socho kitna embarrassing hoga ke set pe ek gaane ke shoot mein kissko beech mein uthke jana hai, aur sab wahin dekh rahe ke acha kya difference hua. Phir aata hai ke hume difference pata nahi chal raha, toh abhi wapis jaao yeh hota hai.”

According to her, filmmakers sometimes amplify certain features believing it enhances visual appeal and caters to audience fantasies.