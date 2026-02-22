Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Kitna Embarrassing Hota Hai': Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About ‘Padded Bra’ Demands In South Films

'Kitna Embarrassing Hota Hai': Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About ‘Padded Bra’ Demands In South Films

Taapsee Pannu recalls being asked to wear padded bras in South films and opens up about body objectification during song shoots.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a candid conversation that has sparked debate online, Taapsee Pannu opened up about the uncomfortable realities she encountered while working across regional industries. Having built a career spanning Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi cinema, the actor reflected on how certain on-set practices left her feeling awkward and exposed.

ALSO READ: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Premieres At Indian Film Festival In Rome, Celebrates Bhansali’s Timeless Vision

“Kitna Embarrassing Hota Hai”: Taapsee On On-Set Discomfort

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube podcast, Taapsee addressed the visual emphasis placed on women’s bodies in song sequences. When asked about the strong focus on the navel in Bhojpuri and South Indian films, she admitted she has often questioned the trend herself. She pointed out that while South films tend to highlight the midriff through framing and choreography, Hindi cinema usually shifts attention towards cleavage.

She then described the behind-the-scenes instructions that made her uneasy.

“South mein bhi bola jaata hai ke wear padded bra. And problem yeh ho jaati hai ke set pe ke director kisko bole yeh baat kyunki set pe ladkiyan hi ginti ki ek ya do hain. Ab woh AD (assistant director) ko bole phir AD styling team ko ya hair team ki didi ko bole, fir woh aake ladki ko bole (In the South, they sometimes say, ‘wear a padded bra.’ The problem then becomes who the director should even convey this to on set, because there are usually only one or two women present. So the director tells the assistant director, the AD then passes it on to the styling team or a female member from the hair team, and eventually the message reaches the actor).”

Spotlight On The Body, Not The Performance

Elaborating further, she added,
“Aur aap socho kitna embarrassing hoga ke set pe ek gaane ke shoot mein kissko beech mein uthke jana hai, aur sab wahin dekh rahe ke acha kya difference hua. Phir aata hai ke hume difference pata nahi chal raha, toh abhi wapis jaao yeh hota hai.”

According to her, filmmakers sometimes amplify certain features believing it enhances visual appeal and caters to audience fantasies.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of on-set practices did Taapsee Pannu find uncomfortable?

Taapsee Pannu felt uneasy with instructions to wear padded bras, especially during song shoots. She found it embarrassing when everyone on set noticed the difference.

How does Taapsee Pannu perceive the visual focus on women's bodies in different film industries?

She observed that South Indian films often emphasize the midriff through framing and choreography, while Hindi cinema tends to focus on cleavage.

What was Taapsee Pannu's experience with the instructions about padded bras?

She described the awkwardness of directors relaying this instruction through multiple people, eventually reaching her. This process made the request feel exposed and embarrassing.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
South Cinema Taapsee Pannu ENtertainment News Taapsee Interview
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Kitna Embarrassing Hota Hai': Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About ‘Padded Bra’ Demands In South Films
'Kitna Embarrassing Hota Hai': Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About ‘Padded Bra’ Demands In South Films
Celebrities
Latin Music Mourns As Salsa Legend Willie Colón Passes Away At 75
Latin Music Mourns As Salsa Legend Willie Colón Passes Away At 75
Celebrities
Italy Getaway? Malaika Arora’s Viral Pic Fuels Dating Speculation
Italy Getaway? Malaika Arora’s Viral Pic Fuels Dating Speculation
Celebrities
Anurag Kashyap Calls The Kerala Story 2 ‘Bakwaas Propaganda’, Slams Controversial Beef Scene
Anurag Kashyap Calls The Kerala Story 2 ‘Bakwaas Propaganda’, Slams Controversial Beef Scene
Advertisement

Videos

INFRA FOCUS: PM Modi Flags Off Namo Bharat Train & Meerut Metro, Launches ₹12,930 Cr Development Projects
CRIME ALERT: Delhi Police Crime Branch Arrests Two Gangsters After Shootout Near Dwarka-Bahadurgarh Highway
BORDER TRAGEDY: Two Security Personnel Found Dead at Adiyan Check Post in Gurdaspur, Investigation Underway
CRIME ALERT: Odisha’s Kandhamal District Student Allegedly Molested, 5 School Staff Held
SECURITY ALERT: Encounter Erupts Between Terrorists and Forces in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget