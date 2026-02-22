Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A landmark moment for Indian cinema unfolded in Italy as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam premiered at the Indian Film Festival in Rome. Presented by the Embassy of India, Rome, the screening transformed into a vibrant tribute to storytelling that transcends borders and generations.

A Grand Celebration of Indian Cinema In Italy

The evening drew film lovers, cultural enthusiasts and members of the diplomatic community, all united by admiration for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s cinematic world. From the opening frame, the audience was immersed in the sweeping scale and emotional intensity that define his craft.

The film’s rich palette, intricate production design and elaborate costumes turned the theatre into a visual spectacle. Every scene unfolded like a carefully composed painting, blending tradition with drama. As the narrative deepened, applause echoed through the venue, a spontaneous acknowledgment of the film’s lasting impact.

The Magic Of Performance And Music

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, the 1999 romantic drama continues to resonate for its emotional storytelling. The layered performances and unforgettable score elevated the Rome screening beyond nostalgia, it became an immersive cultural experience.

Bhansali’s ability to fuse visual grandeur with intimate emotion once again proved why his films remain benchmarks of Indian cinema. Frequently mentioned alongside legends such as Raj Kapoor, K. Asif and Guru Dutt, he has carved a legacy that extends far beyond box office numbers.

A Story That Continues To Travel The World

Released in 1999, the film traces a poignant journey of love and sacrifice across India and Europe. Its universal themes, longing, duty and destiny, remain as powerful now as they were at release.

The Rome premiere reaffirmed the global appeal of Bhansali’s storytelling. As anticipation builds around his upcoming project Love & War, the evening served as a reminder: some cinematic experiences are timeless, and their magic only deepens with age.