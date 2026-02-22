Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHum Dil De Chuke Sanam Premieres At Indian Film Festival In Rome, Celebrates Bhansali’s Timeless Vision

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Premieres At Indian Film Festival In Rome, Celebrates Bhansali’s Timeless Vision

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam premieres at the Indian Film Festival in Rome, celebrating the film’s enduring global legacy.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A landmark moment for Indian cinema unfolded in Italy as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam premiered at the Indian Film Festival in Rome. Presented by the Embassy of India, Rome, the screening transformed into a vibrant tribute to storytelling that transcends borders and generations.

ALSO READ: Latin Music Mourns As Salsa Legend Willie Colón Passes Away At 75

A Grand Celebration of Indian Cinema In Italy

The evening drew film lovers, cultural enthusiasts and members of the diplomatic community, all united by admiration for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s cinematic world. From the opening frame, the audience was immersed in the sweeping scale and emotional intensity that define his craft.

The film’s rich palette, intricate production design and elaborate costumes turned the theatre into a visual spectacle. Every scene unfolded like a carefully composed painting, blending tradition with drama. As the narrative deepened, applause echoed through the venue, a spontaneous acknowledgment of the film’s lasting impact.

The Magic Of Performance And Music

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, the 1999 romantic drama continues to resonate for its emotional storytelling. The layered performances and unforgettable score elevated the Rome screening beyond nostalgia, it became an immersive cultural experience.

Bhansali’s ability to fuse visual grandeur with intimate emotion once again proved why his films remain benchmarks of Indian cinema. Frequently mentioned alongside legends such as Raj Kapoor, K. Asif and Guru Dutt, he has carved a legacy that extends far beyond box office numbers.

A Story That Continues To Travel The World

Released in 1999, the film traces a poignant journey of love and sacrifice across India and Europe. Its universal themes, longing, duty and destiny, remain as powerful now as they were at release.

The Rome premiere reaffirmed the global appeal of Bhansali’s storytelling. As anticipation builds around his upcoming project Love & War, the evening served as a reminder: some cinematic experiences are timeless, and their magic only deepens with age.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What film premiered at the Indian Film Festival in Rome?

The romantic drama

Who directed 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'?

The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. His cinematic work was celebrated with a retrospective at the festival.

What are the main themes of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'?

The 1999 film explores themes of love, sacrifice, longing, duty, and destiny across India and Europe.

Which actors starred in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'?

The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn in its lead roles.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Indian Film Festival Rome
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Premieres At Indian Film Festival In Rome, Celebrates Bhansali’s Timeless Vision
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Premieres At Indian Film Festival In Rome, Celebrates Bhansali’s Timeless Vision
Entertainment
Latin Music Mourns As Salsa Legend Willie Colón Passes Away At 75
Latin Music Mourns As Salsa Legend Willie Colón Passes Away At 75
Entertainment
Italy Getaway? Malaika Arora’s Viral Pic Fuels Dating Speculation
Italy Getaway? Malaika Arora’s Viral Pic Fuels Dating Speculation
Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap Calls The Kerala Story 2 ‘Bakwaas Propaganda’, Slams Controversial Beef Scene
Anurag Kashyap Calls The Kerala Story 2 ‘Bakwaas Propaganda’, Slams Controversial Beef Scene
Advertisement

Videos

INFRA FOCUS: PM Modi Flags Off Namo Bharat Train & Meerut Metro, Launches ₹12,930 Cr Development Projects
CRIME ALERT: Delhi Police Crime Branch Arrests Two Gangsters After Shootout Near Dwarka-Bahadurgarh Highway
BORDER TRAGEDY: Two Security Personnel Found Dead at Adiyan Check Post in Gurdaspur, Investigation Underway
CRIME ALERT: Odisha’s Kandhamal District Student Allegedly Molested, 5 School Staff Held
SECURITY ALERT: Encounter Erupts Between Terrorists and Forces in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget