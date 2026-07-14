Supreme Court Pulls Up Samay Raina, Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Fine For Making False Promises

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on comedian Samay Raina, observing that he had violated its earlier directions and "taken the court for a ride". While initially imposing a fine of Rs 10 lakh, the Bench reduced it to Rs 3 lakh after his counsel sought one final opportunity for compliance. However, the court made it clear that any further failure to follow its directions could attract a much steeper penalty. The case stems from proceedings over allegedly offensive remarks about persons with disabilities, with the court closely monitoring whether its earlier directions have been properly implemented by the comedian.

Supreme Court's Warning To Samay Raina

During the hearing, the Supreme Court criticised Samay Raina for allegedly failing to comply with its previous directions. The Bench observed, "We believe Samay Raina has taken the court for a ride, brazenly violated our orders. If you don't know how to mend your ways or respect the sentiments of the society members, then you have to face consequences."

The court first imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh. However, after Raina's lawyer sought leniency and requested one final opportunity, the Bench reduced the amount to Rs 3 lakh. It also warned that if it remained dissatisfied at the next hearing, the fine could increase to Rs 30 lakh.

Disability Remarks Case

The matter relates to proceedings initiated last year after five influencers and stand-up comedians, including Samay Raina, were summoned over allegedly offensive remarks targeting persons with disabilities on the show India's Got Latent.

The Supreme Court had then made it clear that speech demeaning any community or class of people would not be tolerated. As part of its directions, Raina was asked to organise monthly fundraising shows on his platforms featuring specially abled individuals with inspiring stories.

Chief Justice Surya Kant had remarked during the earlier hearing, "It's a social burden we are putting on you, not penal burden. You are well-placed persons in society. If you have become too popular, then share it with others."

Foundation Raises Compliance Concerns

The proceedings arose from a petition filed by the Cure SMA Foundation, which sought action against the content creators over what it described as insensitive remarks.

Appearing for the Foundation, advocate Aparajita Singh told the court that although some events had been organised, the Foundation had not been contacted as directed. She also questioned Raina's conduct before the court, stating, "I don't know what kind of youth icon he is... I shudder to think. There is a genuine lack of apology from Samay Raina."

The Supreme Court has given Samay Raina another opportunity to comply with its directions, but also issued a clear warning that any further lapse could invite significantly stricter action when the matter is taken up again.