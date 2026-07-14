Dhar Bhojshala Row: SC Refuses To Stay HC Order, Allows Friday Namaz At Open Site

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court began hearing petitions challenging Dhar Bhojshala order.

Chief Justice indicated notice issuance and scheduled future hearing.

Muslim side argued exclusion altered existing religious activity arrangements.

Counsel highlighted 700 years of namaz, seeking communal harmony.

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on petitions filed by the Muslim side in the Dhar Bhojshala dispute but declined to stay the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order. As an interim arrangement, the court permitted the Muslim side to offer Friday namaz at an open space near the Bhojshala complex.

Hearing the matter, Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, the Supreme Court directed that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) shall not make any structural changes to the disputed monument until further orders. The top court has said the matter will now be heard after three weeks.

The decision comes as the Supreme Court began hearing petitions challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order in the Dhar Bhojshala dispute.

Muslim Side Challenges HC Order

Appearing for the Muslim side, senior advocate Huzaifa Ahmadi argued that the Madhya Pradesh High Court had altered the existing arrangement by completely excluding the Muslim community from carrying out religious activities at the complex site.

"The High Court changed the earlier arrangement. We have been completely excluded from carrying out religious activities. We were not even given an opportunity to approach the Supreme Court," he said.

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Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the petitioners, cautioned against reopening historical disputes. He further argued that namaz had been offered at the site for nearly 700 years and referred to British-era records to support the claim.

"An eye for an eye will make the whole world blind. There may have been a temple there. Similar claims are made about the Qutub Minar. Claims are also made about the Taj Mahal..."Namaz was offered at the Dhar Bhojshala for 700 years. Even records from the British era establish this," Singhvi said.

Singhvi also said the earlier arrangement, under which namaz and Hindu worship coexisted, reflected communal harmony. "Offering namaz alongside Hindu prayers on Basant Panchami and Tuesdays was a good example of religious harmony. That arrangement should not have been disturbed," he added.

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