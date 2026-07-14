MEA Summons Iranian Diplomat After Indian Seafarer Killed In Strait Of Hormuz Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India summoned Iranian diplomat after sailor killed in attack.

One Indian killed, eight injured during missile strike on tanker.

UAE condemned attack on vessels, escalating regional tensions.

India has summoned a senior Iranian diplomat after an Indian sailor was killed in an Iranian attack on United Arab Emirates (UAE)-linked vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. New Delhi sought an explanation from Tehran over the incident and raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals working in the region.

Following the summons, Iranian diplomats, including Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Mohammad Javad Hosseini, arrived at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi. During the meeting, Indian officials expressed concern over the safety of the country's large seafaring community operating aboard merchant vessels in the Gulf.

Thousands of Indian nationals work on commercial ships that regularly pass through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes and an area frequently exposed to geopolitical tensions.

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One Indian Crew Member Killed, Eight Others Injured

According to the reported details, Iran attacked the UAE-flagged tanker Mombasa, killing one Indian crew member and injuring eight others.

The injured include six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian citizens. Officials said four of the injured are in critical condition.

The attack also triggered fires aboard both vessels, although the blazes were later brought under control.

UAE Condemns Missile Strike

The UAE strongly condemned the attacks, describing them as a blatant violation of international law and a threat to regional security.

In a statement, the UAE said it reserved the right to respond to actions that escalate tensions in the region.

The latest attack comes amid rising tensions between Iran and its regional neighbours, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a major flashpoint.

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Which Vessels Were Targeted?

The attack took place in Omani territorial waters and has further heightened security concerns for commercial shipping in West Asia.

Following the incident, the UAE Ministry of Defence identified the targeted vessels as the oil tanker Mombasa and the LNG carrier Al Bahia.

According to the UAE, both ships were struck by Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane through the Strait of Hormuz.

The strategically important waterway handles nearly one-fifth of the world's oil exports, making any disruption a matter of global concern.