Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bollywood personalities expressed support, urging dialogue with authorities.

Sonam Wangchuk, whose life inspired the character of Phunsukh Wangdu (Rancho) in 3 Idiots, has once again become the focus of national attention. Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for the past 17 days, and his health has been deteriorating significantly. As concerns over his condition grow, several Bollywood personalities have publicly expressed their support and urged the authorities to engage in dialogue.

Who Is Real-Life Phunsukh Wangdu?

Born in Ladakh on September 1, 1966, Sonam Wangchuk is widely recognised for his work in education, sustainable development and environmental conservation. He is best known for developing the Ice Stupa, an artificial glacier designed to store winter water for use during the dry season in the Himalayan region.

In 1988, Wangchuk co-founded the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), an alternative educational institution that operates largely on solar energy. The campus focuses not only on academics but also on practical, vocational and life skills for students.

In recognition of his contributions to society, Wangchuk was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2018.

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Why Is Sonam Wangchuk On Hunger Strike?

Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 28. He has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. The protest is being led under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), with its founder Abhijeet Deepke also present at the protest site.

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Media reports suggest Wangchuk has lost more than 8 kg during the course of the protest, raising concerns about his health. Despite appeals from supporters to end the fast, he has reportedly remained firm in his decision.

Bollywood Celebs Rally Behind Sonam Wangchuk

The protest has drawn support from several members of the film industry. Veteran actress Zeenat Aman appealed to the government to initiate dialogue, saying India has a long tradition of peaceful protest and that such movements should be addressed through discussion rather than silence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Actor Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur in 3 Idiots, also voiced his support through a social media video. He described Wangchuk as a humble individual dedicated to public welfare and urged people to amplify his message if they supported his demands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

Actor Abhay Deol also expressed solidarity by sharing Wangchuk's photograph on social media along with a broken-heart emoji.