Sonam Wangchuk Loses 8.2 Kg, Blood Sugar Drops To 67 mg/dL On 16th Day Of Hunger Strike

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Activist Wangchuk's health deteriorated significantly, 16th day protest.

Organizers warn of arrests; demand Minister's resignation, compensation.

24-day protest garnered significant political party support.

Other student groups continued their separate hunger strikes.

Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's health has deteriorated significantly on the 16th day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, organisers said on Monday, claiming his blood glucose level had fallen to 67 mg/dL while he had lost 8.2 kg since beginning the fast.

According to a health update shared by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Wangchuk, who joined the protest on June 28, recorded a blood pressure of 107/70 mm Hg.

Organisers Warn Of Possible Arrests

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the coming days would be critical and claimed protesters could face arrest under the National Security Act (NSA) or the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), either before or after a planned march to Parliament on July 20.

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"Over the next few days, we will be called Anti-Nationals, Urban Naxals, Pakistanis. We might be arrested either before 20th or right afterwards. Probably under NSA/UAPA. And jailed for years. But that's a price we are ready to pay," Ranka said in a post on X.

"The question is - will we all wake up and hold this government accountable? Will we rise and make sure this government can no longer ignore us? Will we ensure that Dharmendra Pradhan, who is directly responsible for 20 suicides and countless destroyed futures, is no longer the education minister of our country?" he added.

Protest Enters Day 24

The CJP's protest over alleged examination irregularities entered its 24th day on Monday. The group is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over examination-related issues.

A delegation from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by former Delhi chief minister Atishi, visited the protest site and expressed support. CPI(M) MP Amra Ram and other party leaders also backed the agitation and the proposed march to Parliament, while Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray conveyed his support for Wangchuk.

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Meanwhile, members of the All India Students' Association (AISA), affiliated with CPI(ML) Liberation, continued their separate indefinite hunger strike, saying their health had also deteriorated but that they would continue the protest.

Appealing to the government, Dipke urged it not to turn the issue into "a battle of egos".

"Acknowledging a mistake is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of maturity, accountability and the willingness to correct course. All we are asking for is accountability," Dipke said.