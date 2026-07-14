India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaWhy Rahul Gandhi's Absence Is Sparking Questions Amid Jantar Mantar Protest And Wayanad Tragedy

Why Rahul Gandhi's Absence Is Sparking Questions Amid Jantar Mantar Protest And Wayanad Tragedy

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also criticised Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over their absence from Wayanad.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi criticised for absence from protest, Wayanad disaster.
  • Activist Sonam Wangchuk criticises Opposition for lacking protest support.
  • BJP attacks Rahul, Priyanka for absence from Wayanad tragedy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence from both the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities and Wayanad, where a landslide last week claimed at least eight lives, has triggered criticism from political opponents as well as some voices backing the protest movement.

While Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly criticised the BJP-led government over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and recently interacted with students in Kota, his absence from the protest has drawn attention, HT reported.

Sonam Wangchuk Questions Opposition's Stand

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for more than two weeks, said Opposition parties, including the Congress, risk being rejected by the public if they fail to support the youth-led protest launched by the Cockroach Janta Party over alleged NEET irregularities.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Wangchuk said it would reflect the Opposition's "pettiness" if it chose not to participate in the agitation.

The protest has emerged as an unusual public challenge to the Narendra Modi government.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting with students in Dehradun on July 17 as part of the Congress' "Chhatron Ki Goonj" (Voice of the Students) campaign, which is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged paper leaks. The same demand has also been raised by the Cockroach Janta Party.

BJP Targets Rahul Over Wayanad

The BJP also criticised Rahul Gandhi over his absence from Wayanad, one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies he won in the 2024 general election and which is now represented by his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

ALSO READ: 'Rs 15 Billion Combined': Bihar Pensioner Goes To Withdraw Rs 1,100, Finds Rs 759 Crore In Account

Rahul Gandhi retained the Amethi Lok Sabha seat while Wayanad was later represented by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Referring to the absence of both leaders from Wayanad following the landslide, the BJP posted lyrics from a popular Hindi film song on X, "Chithhi na koi sandesh, jaane wo kaun sa desh, jahaan tum chale gaye (No letter, no message, who knows which country you've gone off to)."

"In this era of social media nowadays, where people update their tiniest life moments and trips online, meanwhile, India's Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been completely out of sight from the public scene for the past 20 days," the BJP said in its post.

"No information has been shared about which country he is in or when he will return. In a democracy, the public expects transparency from its leaders at every step, especially when they are the biggest face of the country's second-largest political party. The Congress party, which is constantly aggressive about the government's policies and the Prime Minister's tours, why is it so silent on its leader's this long absence?" it added.

BJP Leaders Step Up Attack

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also criticised Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over their absence from Wayanad.

"The people of Wayanad and Kerala want to know where their MPs are in this hour of crisis. It's not even known in which corner of the world they are. Those who gained a political base from Wayanad are not to be seen on the ground in its most difficult time today. This seems like a tragic joke with the people of Wayanad and Kerala, for which the Gandhi family should apologize to the people of Wayanad and Kerala," Trivedi posted on X.

Opposition Leaders Extend Support To Protest

On Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray urged Rahul Gandhi to visit Jantar Mantar and express solidarity with the ongoing protest.

Expressing his own support for the Cockroach Janta Party and Sonam Wangchuk, Thackeray said, "I will also go. Rahul Gandhi ji should also go. All those who have faith in the country's youth should go. People across the entire country should come out on the streets and support them."

Thackeray is scheduled to visit Jantar Mantar on July 20 to join the protest.

While several Opposition leaders have publicly backed the Cockroach Janta Party, the Congress has not formally announced its support, although it has been raising the issue of alleged examination irregularities for several months.

Leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress and the CPI have either visited the protest site or expressed solidarity with the movement.

Among those who have backed the protest are AAP MP Sanjay Singh and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, TMC leaders Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad, and CPI(M) leaders M.A. Baby, Brinda Karat and K.K. Shailaja.

ALSO READ: 'Hold Pakistan Accountable': India Blames Islamabad's 'Illegal Occupation' For Ongoing PoJK Protests

Before You Go

Middle East: US Targets Iranian Naval Base With Sea Drone Strike Amid Hormuz Crisis

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Rahul Gandhi facing recent criticism?

Rahul Gandhi is criticized for his absence from the NEET protest at Jantar Mantar and from Wayanad, where a landslide occurred. This has drawn criticism from both political opponents and some protest supporters.

What is Rahul Gandhi's planned action regarding alleged examination irregularities?

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting with students in Dehradun on July 17. This event is part of the Congress's

Why did the BJP criticize Rahul Gandhi concerning Wayanad?

The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi for his absence from Wayanad following a landslide that claimed lives. They also included Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in their criticism, questioning their whereabouts during the crisis.

Have other opposition parties supported the Jantar Mantar protest?

Yes, leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, and CPI have either visited the protest site or expressed solidarity. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also plans to visit Jantar Mantar on July 20.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Jul 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sudhanshu Trivedi BJP Congress Wayanad Landslide 'Wayanad' : Rahul Gandhi Jantar Mantar CJP Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Why Rahul Gandhi's Absence Is Sparking Questions Amid Jantar Mantar Protest And Wayanad Tragedy
Rahul Gandhi's Absence From Jantar Mantar, Wayanad Raises Questions From BJP
India
'Hold Pakistan Accountable': India Blames Islamabad's 'Illegal Occupation' For Ongoing PoJK Protests
'Hold Pakistan Accountable': India Alleges Rights Abuses And Brutal Crackdown
India
'Rs 15 Billion Combined': Bihar Pensioner Goes To Withdraw Rs 1,100, Finds Rs 759 Crore In Account
'Rs 15 Billion Combined': Bihar Pensioner Goes To Withdraw Rs 1,100, Finds Rs 759 Crore In Account
India
Bear Grylls Calls PM Modi Among ‘Most Powerful Leaders In The World’, Shares Throwback Photos
Bear Grylls Calls PM Modi Among ‘Most Powerful Leaders In The World’, Shares Throwback Photos
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East: US Targets Iranian Naval Base With Sea Drone Strike Amid Hormuz Crisis
Breaking News: US and Iran Clash Over Control of Strait of Hormuz
Top News: India Summons Iranian Diplomat After Indian Sailor’s Death in Gulf Attack
Breaking News: NYT Claims Israel Tried to Develop Ahmadinejad as Iran Political Asset
Middle East: US-Iran Conflict Escalates Over Hormuz and Iran Nuclear Site Threats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget