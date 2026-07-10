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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Hanshika Motwani, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon And Other Celebrities Spotted In Bandra

Celeb Spotted | Hanshika Motwani, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon And Other Celebrities Spotted In Bandra

Celebrities spotted like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon And other spotted in Bandra.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Celebrities spotted like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon And other spotted in Bandra.

Hansika Motwani, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and several other celebrities were spotted in Mumbai's Bandra, turning heads with their stylish appearances.

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Sonakshi Sinha in a black ensemble dress, after a dinner outing in Mumbai. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Sonakshi Sinha in a black ensemble dress, after a dinner outing in Mumbai. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Junaid Khan snapped in Bandra, wearing a dark grey t-shirt and black Adidas shorts. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Junaid Khan snapped in Bandra, wearing a dark grey t-shirt and black Adidas shorts. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Tamannaah Bhatia spotted with mother in Juhu Mumbai, wearing a beige t-shirt and brown wide-leg pants. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Tamannaah Bhatia spotted with mother in Juhu Mumbai, wearing a beige t-shirt and brown wide-leg pants. (Image Source: ABP Live)
4/6
Hanshika Motwani image spotted in Bandra, wearing a casual outfit featuring light-wash, heavily distressed baggy jeans paired with a simple white top. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Hanshika Motwani image spotted in Bandra, wearing a casual outfit featuring light-wash, heavily distressed baggy jeans paired with a simple white top. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Vicky Kaushal snapped in Bandra, casually dressed in a graphic t-shirt and cargo pants. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Vicky Kaushal snapped in Bandra, casually dressed in a graphic t-shirt and cargo pants. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Kriti Sanon spotted in Bandra, wearing wide-leg grey denim jeans and a white open shirt. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Kriti Sanon spotted in Bandra, wearing wide-leg grey denim jeans and a white open shirt. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 10 Jul 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonakshi Sinha Kriti Sanon ABP Live Celeb Spotted Junaid Khan Vicky Kaushal Hanshika Motwani

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