Explorer
Celeb Spotted | Hanshika Motwani, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon And Other Celebrities Spotted In Bandra
Celebrities spotted like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon And other spotted in Bandra.
Hansika Motwani, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and several other celebrities were spotted in Mumbai's Bandra, turning heads with their stylish appearances.
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6
Published at : 10 Jul 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Hanshika Motwani, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon And Other Celebrities Spotted In Bandra
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Celeb Spotted | Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Nigam And Other Celebrities Snapped At Anshula Kapoor's Wedding Reception At Hotel Taj
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir kapoor, Neha Sharma And Others Snapped In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Celeb Spotted | Umar Riaz, Tiger Shroff, Raai Laxmi, Sooraj Pancholi And Others Snapped In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, Sukhwinder Singh At Shraddha Pandit's Birthday Bash
Celebrities
5 Photos
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Raj Thackeray, Ira Khan, Junaid Khan, Elli AvrRam, Irfan Pathan Arrive At Actor's Mumbai Home
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Kriti Sanon With Kabir Bahia, Suryakumar Yadav And More Seen In City
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Dhamaal 4 Cast Arrive At Mumbai Event; Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sunny Deol Also Spotted In City
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Entertainment
Dhamaal 4 Cast Fees: Ajay Devgn Earns Rs 40 Crore, Riteish Deshmukh Rs 10 Crore - Check Who Got What
Entertainment
BTS Team Expands As BIGHIT MUSIC Announces Seven New Full-Time Job Openings
Entertainment
Sunny Deol Attends 'Ikka' Screening With Wife Pooja Deol, Opens Up About Working With Akshaye Khanna
Entertainment
Ikka Review: Akshaye Khanna Brings Dhurandhar Swagger; Sunny Deol Roars Like Old Times
Advertisement
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Hanshika Motwani, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon And Other Celebrities Spotted In Bandra
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Celeb Spotted | Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Nigam And Other Celebrities Snapped At Anshula Kapoor's Wedding Reception At Hotel Taj
Nayanima Basu
Opinion