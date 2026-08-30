Wangchuk jokingly referred to Khan as 'Ghajini' after Khan claimed they hadn't met. He attributed Khan's forgetfulness to possible short-term memory loss, recalling Khan seeing his speech while in his 'Ghajini' outfit.
Sonam Wangchuk Calls Aamir Khan 'Ghajini' Over '3 Idiots' Claim, Says 'Short Term Memory Loss Ho Sakta Hai'
Sonam Wangchuk reacts to Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots character claim, recalling their meetings and joking that the actor may have had 'short term memory loss'.
- Sonam Wangchuk humorously responded to Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' comment.
- He compared Khan to Ghajini for forgetting past interactions.
- Wangchuk detailed extensive discussions influencing the film's creative process.
- He confirmed movie inspiration, not his direct biography.
Sonam Wangchuk has responded with a humorous dig at Aamir Khan after the actor's remarks about the character Phunsukh Wangdu, also known as Rancho, from the 2009 film 3 Idiots went viral. Speaking on Prakhar Gupta’s podcast, Wangchuk recalled their past interactions and joked that Khan may have forgotten their meeting, referring to him as ‘Ghajini’.
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Sonam Wangchuk Calls Aamir Khan 'Ghajini'
Wangchuk discussed the period surrounding the CJP protest, when Aamir Khan’s comments about the inspiration behind 3 Idiots attracted attention.
Khan had clarified that his character Phunsukh Wangdu in the film wasn’t based on innovator and activist Sonam Wangchuk. Responding to that claim, Wangchuk took a light-hearted swipe at the actor by comparing him to his 2008 film Ghajini, in which the character suffers from short-term memory loss.
Sonam Wangchuk said, "Unhone kaha hum toh mile bhi nahi the. Uss time kuch videos aaye jab woh Ghajini outfit mai meri speech ko dekh rahe the. Toh shayad kyuki woh Ghajini outfit mai the, toh short term memory loss hua ho sakta hai. 15 minutes baad bhul gaye honge. Toh mai hairaan nahi hu, varna bahut detail mai mile the hum."
Wangchuk further said that Khan's approach to acting could have played a part in the apparent contradiction. He recalled another occasion when the two were present at the same award function.
He said, "Humne suna hai woh apne character mai bahut ghus jate hain. Toh shayad Ghajini mai woh itne ghuse the ki jab award function mai aae, jis award function mai mai award le raha tha, toh woh bhi bhul gaye honge."
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Sonam Wangchuk On The ‘3 Idiots’ Connection
While Wangchuk stopped short of describing 3 Idiots as a direct biography of his life, he maintained that there had been extensive interaction and a discussion of ideas.
"Hum bahut detail mai mile, bahut ideas discuss hue. Mai yeh nahi bolunga ki based on ya biography of...isko hi toh influence bolte hain na, inspiration bolte hain."
He went on to explain that ideas discussed during their meetings may have subsequently found their way into the film’s creative process.
Wangchuk said, "Woh dimaag mai leke gaye, apne group mai unhone ye badlaav dala jo purana script tha. Shayad unhone ye nahi kaha ki mai ye sab dekhke aa raha hu toh baaki unke jo co-writers, directors honge unko nahi pata chala hoga ki unhone ek idea daala kahi se milke, baat karke, toh woh isiliye bhul gaye honge."
Despite the controversy and the renewed attention around his comments, Wangchuk made it clear that he wasn't personally bothered by the issue.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Sonam Wangchuk call Aamir Khan 'Ghajini'?
What did Aamir Khan state about the inspiration for his '3 Idiots' character?
Khan clarified that his character Phunsukh Wangdu in '3 Idiots' was not based on Sonam Wangchuk. This public statement led to Wangchuk's humorous
How did Sonam Wangchuk characterize his involvement in '3 Idiots'?
Wangchuk clarified that while not a direct biography, extensive discussions with Khan led to ideas that influenced the film's creative process. He considered it an inspiration.