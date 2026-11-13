Deepika Padukone Makes First Public Appearance After Second Daughter Devi's Birth | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Her upcoming film 'King' releases on December 24, 2026.

Deepika Padukone was spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday, November 13, marking her first public appearance since welcoming her second daughter with husband Ranveer Singh in September. The actor kept her airport look casual and comfortable, opting for an oversized white shirt and light blue denim jeans. She completed the outfit with white sneakers, black sunglasses and a shoulder bag. Although Deepika did not stop to pose for the paparazzi or interact with them, she acknowledged their presence with a smile before heading to her car.

Deepika’s First Public Appearance

Deepika was spotted at Mumbai airport on November 13, where photographers captured her arrival. The actor did not stop for pictures or speak to the paparazzi. Instead, she smiled as she walked past them and made her way to her car.

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A video of her appearance was shared on social media by paparazzi accounts and soon attracted attention from fans, who were happy to see the actor out and about after the arrival of her second child.

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A Casual And Comfortable Airport Look

For the outing, Deepika opted for an oversized white shirt paired with light blue denim jeans. She completed her look with white sneakers, oversized black sunglasses and a black shoulder bag. The actor kept her hair neatly tied in a middle-parted bun and chose minimal styling. Her relaxed outfit offered a simple yet stylish airport look.

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Deepika And Ranveer Welcome Second Daughter

Deepika and Ranveer Singh welcomed their second daughter on September 19, 2026. The couple later revealed her name as Devi Padukone Singh through a family photograph shared on the occasion of Dussehra.

The actors are also parents to their elder daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, who was born on September 8, 2024. Deepika and Ranveer got married in November 2018 in Lake Como, Italy, in ceremonies that honoured both Konkani and Sindhi traditions.

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Deepika’s Upcoming Film

On the professional front, Deepika will next be seen in King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Jaideep Ahlawat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24, 2026. Deepika Padukone recently featured alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the first song from their upcoming film King, titled ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’. The romantic track was released on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh’s 61st birthday.