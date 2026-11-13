China's Foreign Ministry urges the US to stop fabricating claims about Chinese spies to justify technology restrictions. They view these allegations as an attempt to defame China.
China Reacts To Nvidia Controversy, Urges US To Stop 'Fabricating' Chinese Spy Claims
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday that Beijing had clarified its position on the allegations several times.
- China urges US to stop fabricating spy claims.
- Nvidia CEO linked to alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang.
- Company investigated CEO; Huang resigned amid affair revelations.
China's Foreign Ministry has responded to the controversy surrounding Nvidia, urging the United States to stop making what it called fabricated claims about Chinese spies to justify technology restrictions.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday that Beijing had clarified its position on the allegations several times. She reiterated China's opposition to what she described as attempts by Washington to use claims of Chinese espionage as a pretext for imposing technology sanctions.
China's scientific and technological progress was driven by innovation and open cooperation, Mao said at a press conference on Thursday. She also said Beijing was ready to work with Washington to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.
China Calls Spy Allegations An Attempt To Defame It
Mao's remarks came amid the controversy involving Nvidia and its former CEO, Jensen Huang. The spokesperson maintained that the US should stop fabricating stories about Chinese spies to justify restrictions on technology.
Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiaqun had also dismissed the allegations as baseless, describing them as an attempt to defame China.
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What Is The Nvidia Controversy?
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was linked to a Chinese businesswoman named Alice Huang, whom the FBI suspects of being a Chinese spy working for Beijing.
Following the allegations, Nvidia's board launched an independent investigation to determine whether Huang had been targeted as part of a foreign intelligence operation.
The controversy deepened after reports of two additional extramarital affairs involving Huang emerged. He reportedly sent an email to the company admitting that he had cheated on his wife, although he did not identify the woman involved.
Following the revelations, Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is China's position on the US claims of Chinese spies justifying technology restrictions?
What led to the controversy involving Nvidia's former CEO, Jensen Huang?
The controversy began when Jensen Huang was linked to Alice Huang, a businesswoman the FBI suspected of being a Chinese spy. Additional reports of extramarital affairs also emerged.
Why did Jensen Huang resign as Nvidia's CEO?
Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO following the controversy linking him to a suspected Chinese spy and reports of his extramarital affairs. He admitted to cheating on his wife.