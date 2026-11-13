Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom China urges US to stop fabricating spy claims.

Nvidia CEO linked to alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang.

Company investigated CEO; Huang resigned amid affair revelations.

China's Foreign Ministry has responded to the controversy surrounding Nvidia, urging the United States to stop making what it called fabricated claims about Chinese spies to justify technology restrictions.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday that Beijing had clarified its position on the allegations several times. She reiterated China's opposition to what she described as attempts by Washington to use claims of Chinese espionage as a pretext for imposing technology sanctions.

China's scientific and technological progress was driven by innovation and open cooperation, Mao said at a press conference on Thursday. She also said Beijing was ready to work with Washington to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

China Calls Spy Allegations An Attempt To Defame It

Mao's remarks came amid the controversy involving Nvidia and its former CEO, Jensen Huang. The spokesperson maintained that the US should stop fabricating stories about Chinese spies to justify restrictions on technology.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiaqun had also dismissed the allegations as baseless, describing them as an attempt to defame China.

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What Is The Nvidia Controversy?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was linked to a Chinese businesswoman named Alice Huang, whom the FBI suspects of being a Chinese spy working for Beijing.

Following the allegations, Nvidia's board launched an independent investigation to determine whether Huang had been targeted as part of a foreign intelligence operation.

The controversy deepened after reports of two additional extramarital affairs involving Huang emerged. He reportedly sent an email to the company admitting that he had cheated on his wife, although he did not identify the woman involved.

Following the revelations, Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO.

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