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English NewsCitiesAssam Accident: 23 Killed After Collision Near Kaziranga, Police Say Bus Violated Speed Restrictions

Assam Accident: 23 Killed After Collision Near Kaziranga, Police Say Bus Violated Speed Restrictions

Several people were killed and several injured after a minibus collided head-on with a container truck near Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The death toll may rise.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Minibus-truck collision in Assam killed seven, injured many.
  • Severely injured individuals hospitalized; death toll expected to rise.
  • High-speed minibus likely caused accident, driver lost control.

At least 23 people were killed in a major road accident involving a bus and a truck near Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Police have confirmed the casualties following the collision in the Rongajaan area of Golaghat district. Several others were injured in the accident.

Golaghat District Commissioner Biswajit Phukan told news agency ANI that the injured had been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Further details are awaited.

According to local media reports, more than 35 passengers were travelling in the vehicle, which collided with a trailer truck. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, while those in critical condition were shifted to hospitals in Bokakhat and Jorhat.

Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka said preliminary reports confirmed that 23 people had died. He added that rescue teams were still retrieving bodies from the bus, indicating that the death toll could rise.

Bus Was Travelling At High Speed, Police Suspect

Deka said the minibus was travelling at a very high speed and had allegedly violated speed restrictions imposed near the national park. Police suspect that the driver lost control of the vehicle before it collided with the container truck.

The SSP identified the vehicle as a Traveller-model minibus. He also shared details of its traffic challans, saying that 12 challans had been issued against it, attracting a total fine of Rs 38,500, which had been paid. However, another challan carrying a penalty of Rs 4,000 remained unpaid. The pending fine was related to a violation of the prescribed speed limit for commercial vehicles in Assam.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Expresses Grief

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief over the accident in a post on X, saying he was deeply shaken by the tragedy in Kaziranga.

"My heart is deeply pained by the tragic accident in Kaziranga today. This loss has shaken us all. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. No words can bridge their grief, but I want them to know that they are not alone. The entire Assam stands with them in this hour of sorrow," he said.

The Chief Minister added that the immediate priority was to ensure that the injured received the best possible medical facilities without delay. He said Minister Atul Bora was present at the accident site and personally monitoring the rescue operations.

Sarma also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength for the bereaved families.

Priyanka Gandhi Condoles Deaths

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed grief over the accident and extended her condolences to the victims' families.

In a post on X, she said, "The news of a large number of people losing their lives in the horrific road accident in Kaziranga, Assam, is extremely saddening. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of accident occurred in Assam's Golaghat district?

A head-on collision took place between a minibus and a container truck. The incident resulted in multiple casualties and injuries.

Where did the collision happen?

The accident occurred in the Rongajaan area of Golaghat district, located near Kaziranga National Park.

How many people were killed in the accident?

At least seven people were killed in the collision, and several others were injured. Authorities anticipate the death toll may increase as rescue operations continue.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Kaziranga National Park Assam Accident
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