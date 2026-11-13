Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The book offers a personal journey, not primarily a political account.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has shared his admiration for Congress leader Sonia Gandhi after receiving a copy of her memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey Of Love’. The actor took to Instagram to share a photograph with the book and revealed that he was looking forward to reading it. He also recalled meeting Sonia Gandhi years ago with his father, saying her quiet dignity and grace had left a lasting impression on him. Riteish’s post offered a glimpse into his personal interaction with the veteran political leader.

Riteish’s Instagram Post

Riteish shared a photograph of himself holding a copy of ‘Belonging: A Journey Of Love’. Expressing his excitement about reading the memoir, he described Sonia Gandhi as one of the most influential and loved leaders of our times. He wrote, “Just got my copy of Belonging: A Journey of Love by Smt. @soniagandhi ji. Truly looking forward to reading this memoir by one of the most influential and loved leaders of our times.”

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The actor also recalled meeting her alongside his father several years ago. Sharing what stayed with him from that interaction, he added, “I had the privilege of meeting her with my father years ago, and I still remember being in complete awe of the quiet dignity and grace she carried herself with.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

About The Memoir

Titled ‘Belonging: A Journey Of Love’, Sonia Gandhi’s memoir was published by HarperCollins India on November 10, 2026. The book traces her journey from her childhood in Italy to building a life in India. It also explores her marriage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, her experiences as a mother, the personal losses she endured and her eventual entry into Indian politics.

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The memoir offers a personal perspective on significant moments in her life, touching upon themes of family, love, loss, identity and belonging. Rather than presenting itself as a political account, the book reflects on the experiences and relationships that shaped her journey.