Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rana Daggubati unveiled 'Scary Picture' starring Kangana Ranaut.

Promotional asset released; film slated for a 2027 premiere.

This project begins Rana's vision for Indian horror ecosystem.

Ravi Babu directs; Kangana Ranaut returns to the horror genre.

Keeping up with the spooky superstitions of Friday the 13th, actor and producer Rana Daggubati has officially offered fans a thrilling glimpse into his upcoming cinematic venture. Taking to social media on Friday, Daggubati unveiled the very first promotional asset for Scary Picture, a brand-new horror feature starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Billed as an experimental and edgy narrative, the project marks a significant step in Rana’s larger vision to build a dedicated and consistent ecosystem for horror filmmaking across the diverse Indian cinematic landscape.

'A New Nightmare'

Sharing the chilling announcement on his social media timelines, Rana teased fans with a striking promotional asset. He captioned the post, “A new nightmare is about to unfold. Dr. D. Ramanaidu presents SCARY PICTURE, starring Kangana Ranaut. A Flying Frogs Production. D. Suresh Babu | Ravi Babu. ANYTIME 2027.”

While the exact release date remains firmly under wraps until the filming is completely wrapped up, the makers have confirmed that the movie is slated to hit theatres sometime in 2027.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Productions (@sureshproductions)

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A Larger Vision

Beyond just a single film, Scary Picture serves as the launching pad for Rana's ambitious plans for the genre in India. Speaking about his overarching vision through a press release, the actor-producer shared, “What we want, starting with Scary Picture, is to create a consistent stream of production support and release opportunities for filmmakers who love this genre."

He further emphasised the diverse storytelling potential across the country, adding, "India is diverse in every genre, and horror is no different. Every region has its own fears, its own stories and its own ways of telling them. We're open to every subgenre: psychological, creature, horror-comedy, social horror, or whatever new narratives filmmakers bring to us.”

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Kangana Returns To Horror

The upcoming thriller will be helmed by acclaimed Telugu filmmaker Ravi Babu, making his highly anticipated directorial debut in the Hindi film industry. Babu is already a celebrated name in the South Indian horror space, known for directing critically acclaimed Telugu films such as Anasuya (2007) and Avunu (2012).

For Kangana Ranaut, Scary Picture marks a return to a familiar genre. The actress has previously explored supernatural and horror elements at different stages of her career, featuring in projects like Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009) and the recent Tamil release Chandramukhi 2 (2023).