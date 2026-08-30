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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Tum Andha Hai': Ravi Kishan Compares Gorakhpur To Spain, Leaves CM Yogi Laughing | WATCH

'Tum Andha Hai': Ravi Kishan Compares Gorakhpur To Spain, Leaves CM Yogi Laughing | WATCH

Ravi Kishan compared Gorakhpur to Spain during a Kalyan Mandapam event, leaving CM Yogi Adityanath and others laughing. Watch the viral moment.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ravi Kishan compared Gorakhpur to Spain, prompting audience laughter.
  • CM Yogi Adityanath and minister Sanjay Nishad were amused.
  • Viral clip sparked varied social media reactions and debate.

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan had the audience in splits during a public event in Gorakhpur after he compared Uttar Pradesh's city, Gorakhpur to Spain while talking about its development. His animated remarks on stage prompted laughter, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad and the event’s anchor visibly amused by the exchange.

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Ravi Kishan's Spain Comparison Leaves Everyone Laughing

Ravi Kishan made the remarks while addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the newly built Kalyan Mandapam in Basharatpur on Saturday. Without naming anyone from the Opposition, the BJP MP spoke about his pride in Gorakhpur and praised the changes he said he had seen in the city.

Speaking in Bhojpuri, Kishan said, "Hamke lagela spain, hamke lagela ye adbhut jagah. Hamke smart city lagela. Kaheki ham sab jagah dekh liye. Mujhe lagta hai, tum andha hain aankh ka to hum kya kare."

CM Yogi Adityanath Seen Laughing

The MP’s distinctive delivery quickly turned the political gathering into a lighter moment. Yogi Adityanath and Sanjay Nishad were seen laughing as Kishan continued with his remarks, while members of the audience also reacted with laughter.

The woman anchoring the programme was similarly unable to hold back her laughter after hearing the MP’s comments.

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Social Media Users React

The clip from the event has since attracted attention on social media, where users reacted to Kishan’s unusual comparison and his theatrical style of delivery.

Some users questioned whether an actor’s popularity should translate into political effectiveness, while others simply poked fun at the moment.

One user said, "This is my personal and individual opinion. According to me, being good in one's field as an artist, actor, or singer and being an effective politician are two different things."

Another said, "Even Yogi ji was astonished."

A third user commented, "Wah kya acting hai."

Another wrote, "The end is like Stand up show getting closed."

One user criticised the response to the viral moment, saying, "Just cause he is viral he thinks everyone supports him . Not realising they are laughing at his stupidity."

Another added, "When giving tickets to the party, one should show some consideration."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What comparison did BJP MP Ravi Kishan make about Gorakhpur?

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan compared Uttar Pradesh's city, Gorakhpur, to Spain. He made this remark while speaking about the city's development and expressing his pride in it.

How did Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath react to Ravi Kishan's comments?

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with UP minister Sanjay Nishad and the event's anchor, was visibly amused and seen laughing. The audience also reacted with laughter.

Where did Ravi Kishan make his remarks about Gorakhpur?

Ravi Kishan made his remarks at the inauguration of the newly built Kalyan Mandapam in Basharatpur on Saturday. He was addressing the gathering at this public event.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Aug 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ravi Kishan Gorakhpur YOGI ADITYANATH Gorakhpur Spain Ravi Kishan Viral Video
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