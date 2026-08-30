'Tum Andha Hai': Ravi Kishan Compares Gorakhpur To Spain, Leaves CM Yogi Laughing | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravi Kishan compared Gorakhpur to Spain, prompting audience laughter.

CM Yogi Adityanath and minister Sanjay Nishad were amused.

Viral clip sparked varied social media reactions and debate.

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan had the audience in splits during a public event in Gorakhpur after he compared Uttar Pradesh's city, Gorakhpur to Spain while talking about its development. His animated remarks on stage prompted laughter, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad and the event’s anchor visibly amused by the exchange.

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Ravi Kishan's Spain Comparison Leaves Everyone Laughing

Ravi Kishan made the remarks while addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the newly built Kalyan Mandapam in Basharatpur on Saturday. Without naming anyone from the Opposition, the BJP MP spoke about his pride in Gorakhpur and praised the changes he said he had seen in the city.

Speaking in Bhojpuri, Kishan said, "Hamke lagela spain, hamke lagela ye adbhut jagah. Hamke smart city lagela. Kaheki ham sab jagah dekh liye. Mujhe lagta hai, tum andha hain aankh ka to hum kya kare."

Gorakhpur feels like Spain: BJP MP Ravi Kishan



Even UP CM Yogi Adityanath broke into laughter pic.twitter.com/EFNFgUFFeV — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 29, 2026

CM Yogi Adityanath Seen Laughing

The MP’s distinctive delivery quickly turned the political gathering into a lighter moment. Yogi Adityanath and Sanjay Nishad were seen laughing as Kishan continued with his remarks, while members of the audience also reacted with laughter.

The woman anchoring the programme was similarly unable to hold back her laughter after hearing the MP’s comments.

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Social Media Users React

The clip from the event has since attracted attention on social media, where users reacted to Kishan’s unusual comparison and his theatrical style of delivery.

Some users questioned whether an actor’s popularity should translate into political effectiveness, while others simply poked fun at the moment.

One user said, "This is my personal and individual opinion. According to me, being good in one's field as an artist, actor, or singer and being an effective politician are two different things."

Another said, "Even Yogi ji was astonished."

A third user commented, "Wah kya acting hai."

Another wrote, "The end is like Stand up show getting closed."

One user criticised the response to the viral moment, saying, "Just cause he is viral he thinks everyone supports him . Not realising they are laughing at his stupidity."

Another added, "When giving tickets to the party, one should show some consideration."