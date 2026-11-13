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English NewsNewsWill Sam Pitroda leave Congress and join the BJP After Praising PM Modi? Here's What Congress Leader Said

Will Sam Pitroda leave Congress and join the BJP After Praising PM Modi? Here's What Congress Leader Said

Sam Pitroda reacted onHussain Dalwai's suggestion of a possible BJP switch after praising PM Modi following the diwali greeting with the Prime Minister.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sam Pitroda praised PM Modi, despite ideological differences.
  • Hussain Dalwai questioned Pitroda's praise, hinting at a switch.
  • Pitroda dismissed switch rumors, reaffirming strong commitment to Congress.
  • PM Modi responded, exchanging greetings on X with Pitroda.

Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi's close aide Sam Pitroda on Friday strongly reacted to senior party leader Hussain Dalwai's remarks suggesting that he might be considering switching sides after praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pitroda dismissed the suggestion, saying he would never leave the Congress and describing Dalwai's comments as irrational.

Speaking to NDTV, Pitroda said, "He has gone mad. I will never leave the Congress. The Congress has given us many opportunities."

He added that former prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh had given him opportunities to serve the party. Reaffirming his commitment to the Congress ideology, Pitroda said he believed in secularism, freedom, justice, democracy and truth.

"I was born into the Congress ideology. What Hussain Dalwai thinks is not something I want to comment on," he said.

What Did Hussain Dalwai Say About Sam Pitroda?

Dalwai had questioned Pitroda's recent remarks praising Prime Minister Modi, particularly after the Prime Minister exchanged Diwali greetings with him.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Dalwai said Pitroda lived abroad and was not aware of developments in India. He also speculated that Pitroda might be considering switching political sides.

"He does not live in the country; he lives abroad. He does not know what is happening here. Perhaps he is thinking of switching sides. I do not know what is going on in his mind," Dalwai had said.

What Did Sam Pitroda Say About PM Modi?

The controversy followed Pitroda's recent comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview with news agency IANS.

The Indian Overseas Congress president said that despite their ideological differences, he considered Modi, whom he described as his Gujarati friend, a warm and kind-hearted person.

"He is my Gujarati friend. As a human being, I respect him. I have met him, and my wife and I have met him. Personally, he is a very warm, kind, affectionate and caring person. Of course, he is a good speaker and hardworking too," Pitroda had said.

PM Modi Exchanges Diwali Greetings With Sam Pitroda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi subsequently shared Pitroda's remarks on X on Thursday and extended Diwali and New Year greetings to him and his wife, Anjana.

"Best wishes to Sam Bhai and Anjana Ben on Diwali and the New Year. Praying for a joyful and healthy year ahead. Jai Jagannath," Modi wrote.

Responding to the Prime Minister, Pitroda thanked him for the wishes and reciprocated the greetings, wishing Modi good health in the coming years.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Sam Pitroda being accused of possibly switching political sides?

Senior Congress leader Hussain Dalwai speculated Pitroda might switch sides after he praised PM Modi. Dalwai suggested Pitroda, living abroad, was unaware of Indian developments.

What was Sam Pitroda's reaction to suggestions he might leave Congress?

Pitroda strongly dismissed the idea, stating he would never leave the Congress party. He reaffirmed his commitment to the Congress ideology, emphasizing his belief in secularism and democracy.

What did Sam Pitroda say about Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Pitroda described PM Modi as a warm, kind, affectionate, and caring person, a good speaker, and hardworking. He called Modi his 'Gujarati friend,' despite their ideological differences.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sam Pitroda BJP Congress
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