Smriti Irani Defends Dhurandhar, Says Outrage Is Misplaced

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSmriti Irani Defends Dhurandhar, Says Outrage Is Misplaced

Smriti Irani defends Dhurandhar, calling it an echo of real sacrifices. She praises Ranveer, Akshaye and the team while dismissing criticism.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor-politician Smriti Irani has offered strong support for Dhurandhar, pushing back against the criticism surrounding the Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna starrer. Taking to Instagram, she praised the film’s intent, its performances, and the craft behind it, while emphasising that viewers should not look at the film through the lens of outrage.

Smriti Irani Breaks Silence on Dhurandhar Controversy

In her detailed note, Smriti highlighted that the film mirrors lived realities of countless families affected by conflict and terror. Addressing those criticising the movie, she wrote, “If you have looked into the eyes of the wife of a fallen soldier & walked her to the cremation ground… then nothing in Dhurandhar should lead you to outrage — after all it’s just a film.”

She went on to applaud the team, describing director Aditya Dhar as “a craftsperson par excellence” and hailed Akshaye Khanna’s emotionally charged performance, writing, “It’s the quivering face as he pulls the cover off a dead son that makes #akshayekhanna’s performance a lesson in craft.” She also lauded Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal and raved about the film’s music.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Calls Dhurandhar a Reflection of Real Sacrifice

Smriti added that the film captures the weight of real lives and real sacrifices. “Dhurandhar isn’t just a film — it’s the echo of lives lived and lost; and if cinema can make you feel that weight, maybe you owe it more than outrage,” she stated.

She further praised R. Madhavan’s portrayal, noting the parallels drawn to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. “Those like me who have had the privilege of being in the vicinity of a legend called Ajit Doval may find it a tad bit weird to watch @actormaddy presumably play a cinematic version of him…” she wrote, adding that no one could have performed the role better.

Dhurandhar Team Responds

The film’s cast and crew were deeply moved by Smriti’s post. Madhavan wrote, “I am so touched and feel so empowered. Thank you so very much.” Casting director Mukesh Chhabra also responded emotionally, saying, “Coming from you, this truly means a lot… I’m just deeply happy, from within, for each and every person who worked on the film.”

Set in Pakistan’s Lyari region, Dhurandhar follows Ranveer Singh’s undercover agent as he infiltrates terror networks. The film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal, continues its strong run at the box office, surpassing ₹180 crore in India, according to Sacnilk.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
