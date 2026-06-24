Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesOne Year, Three Blockbusters: How Shah Rukh Khan Made Bollywood History With 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' And 'Dunki'

One Year, Three Blockbusters: How Shah Rukh Khan Made Bollywood History With 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' And 'Dunki'

A look at how Shah Rukh Khan made box office history in 2023 with blockbuster hits Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, collectively earning over Rs 2,600 crore worldwide and redefining his superstar legacy.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 07:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shah Rukh Khan achieved unprecedented success with three major films.
  • Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki collectively grossed 2,669 crore worldwide.
  • His next film, King, is expected to release in December 2026.

Shah Rukh Khan has spent over three decades winning hearts across the globe, but 2023 stands out as one of the most remarkable chapters in his illustrious career. The Bollywood superstar, who made his debut in 1992, continues to dominate the big screen even in his 60s, proving his enduring star power.

For many fans and industry observers, 2023 will be remembered as the year SRK truly “owned” the box office, delivering three massive hits in a single year and collectively amassing an astonishing Rs 2,669 crore worldwide.

‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ And ‘Dunki’ Turn Into Global Blockbusters

The year began with Pathaan releasing in January, starring Shah Rukh Khan alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Made on a reported budget of Rs 250 crore, the film went on to collect around Rs 1,055 crore globally, becoming the first Rs 1,000-crore film of SRK’s career.

ALSO READ | Gram Chikitsalaya Season 2: Doctor Is In And Prescription Is A Five-Episode Binge

The momentum continued in September with Jawan, which emerged as another historic success. Directed by Atlee and made on a budget of approximately Rs 300 crore, the action entertainer earned around Rs 1,160 crore worldwide, cementing its place as one of the biggest Indian films of the year.

Closing the year was Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and released in December. While comparatively modest in scale, the film still managed a global haul of around Rs 454 crore against a Rs 120 crore budget.

Together, these three releases pushed Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 total to an extraordinary Rs 2,669 crore worldwide, marking one of the most dominant years ever seen by a Bollywood actor.

What’s Next For SRK? Eyes On ‘King’ After A Historic Run

Following the success of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan has taken a brief break from the big screen. However, anticipation is already building for his next project, King, a multi-starrer film directed by Siddharth Anand.

ALSO READ | Cocktail 2 And Dhurandhar Connection Goes Viral, Fans Joke ‘Shahid Kapoor Bhi Spy Hai’

Scheduled for a theatrical release in December 2026, the upcoming film is expected to showcase SRK in yet another powerful avatar, as audiences eagerly await whether he can recreate the magic of 2023 once again.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Shah Rukh Khan's total box office collection in 2023?

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan delivered three massive hits that collectively amassed an astonishing Rs 2,669 crore worldwide. It was a remarkable year for his career.

Which movies did Shah Rukh Khan release in 2023?

Shah Rukh Khan released three global blockbusters in 2023: 'Pathaan' in January, 'Jawan' in September, and 'Dunki' in December. All three contributed to his successful year.

What was the highest-grossing Shah Rukh Khan film of 2023?

'Jawan' was Shah Rukh Khan's highest-grossing film of 2023, earning around Rs 1,160 crore worldwide. 'Pathaan' also performed exceptionally well, collecting Rs 1,055 crore globally.

What is Shah Rukh Khan's next announced film project?

Shah Rukh Khan's next film project is 'King,' a multi-starrer directed by Siddharth Anand. It is scheduled for a theatrical release in December 2026.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 24 Jun 2026 07:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Box Office Jawan SHAH RUKH KHAN Pathaan Dunki ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'God Makes You Forget': Mouni Roy Opens Up About Forgiveness And Inner Peace
'God Makes You Forget': Mouni Roy Opens Up About Forgiveness And Inner Peace
Celebrities
‘Your Hard Work Touched Countless Hearts’: Dhurandhar Star R Madhavan’s Wife Sarita Celebrates His Padma Shri Honour
‘Your Hard Work Touched Countless Hearts’: Dhurandhar Star R Madhavan’s Wife Sarita Celebrates His Padma Shri Honour
Celebrities
Did Samay Raina Earn Rs 15-20 Crore From Netflix’s India’s Got Latent? Viral Post Sparks Debate
Did Samay Raina Earn Rs 15-20 Crore From Netflix’s India’s Got Latent? Viral Post Sparks Debate
Celebrities
Peddi OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor's Rs 400 Cr Blockbuster
Peddi OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor's Rs 400 Cr Blockbuster
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row: SIT Report Flags Financial Irregularities, Raises Questions Over Trust Oversight
Kolkata Taratala Roof Collapse: 60 Workers Feared Trapped as Massive Rescue Operation Intensifies
Kolkata Warehouse Collapse: Three Dead, Dozens Feared Trapped as Army Joins Massive Rescue Operation
Punjab Politics: CM Bhagwant Mann Rejects Fake Video Allegations, Calls It a Political Conspiracy
Arunachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Cloudburst Triggers Massive Landslide, Residential Area Buried Under Debris
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget