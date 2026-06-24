Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah Rukh Khan achieved unprecedented success with three major films.

Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki collectively grossed 2,669 crore worldwide.

His next film, King, is expected to release in December 2026.

Shah Rukh Khan has spent over three decades winning hearts across the globe, but 2023 stands out as one of the most remarkable chapters in his illustrious career. The Bollywood superstar, who made his debut in 1992, continues to dominate the big screen even in his 60s, proving his enduring star power.

For many fans and industry observers, 2023 will be remembered as the year SRK truly “owned” the box office, delivering three massive hits in a single year and collectively amassing an astonishing Rs 2,669 crore worldwide.

‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ And ‘Dunki’ Turn Into Global Blockbusters

The year began with Pathaan releasing in January, starring Shah Rukh Khan alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Made on a reported budget of Rs 250 crore, the film went on to collect around Rs 1,055 crore globally, becoming the first Rs 1,000-crore film of SRK’s career.

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The momentum continued in September with Jawan, which emerged as another historic success. Directed by Atlee and made on a budget of approximately Rs 300 crore, the action entertainer earned around Rs 1,160 crore worldwide, cementing its place as one of the biggest Indian films of the year.

Closing the year was Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and released in December. While comparatively modest in scale, the film still managed a global haul of around Rs 454 crore against a Rs 120 crore budget.

Together, these three releases pushed Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 total to an extraordinary Rs 2,669 crore worldwide, marking one of the most dominant years ever seen by a Bollywood actor.

What’s Next For SRK? Eyes On ‘King’ After A Historic Run

Following the success of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan has taken a brief break from the big screen. However, anticipation is already building for his next project, King, a multi-starrer film directed by Siddharth Anand.

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Scheduled for a theatrical release in December 2026, the upcoming film is expected to showcase SRK in yet another powerful avatar, as audiences eagerly await whether he can recreate the magic of 2023 once again.