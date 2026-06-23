Gram Chikitsalaya Season 2: Doctor Is In And Prescription Is A Five-Episode Binge

The first season felt like a cheap copy of Panchayat. But Season 2 doesn’t just find its own identity - it even outshines Panchayat’s latest season. TVF has built a world where its biggest competition comes from its own shows. Gram Chikitsalaya Season 2 is easily one of the best shows of the year, and one of TVF’s finest. It transports you to a village and makes you feel something that very few series manage to.

Story

Patients have finally started visiting the Bhatkandi village clinic, but the shortage of medicines continues. Dr Prabhat, the head of the clinic, discovers that winning the “Ideal Village Health Centre” award would solve the medicine crisis. He throws himself into achieving that goal while several parallel storylines unfold alongside it. They’re so engaging that you’ll end up binge-watching all five episodes available on Prime Video in one go.

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How Is The Series?

The show is simply fantastic. Compared to the first season, it has undergone a major transformation and feels far more emotionally engaging. It makes you care so deeply about its characters that you’ll genuinely wish you could help them get the medicines they need.

Every character leaves an impression. The series is rooted in rural India, yet its themes feel universal. It quietly delivers life lessons while keeping you thoroughly entertained. One particularly memorable moment comes when the unqualified village doctor says that people may respect him on the face, but behind his back they still call him a quack. That single line highlights the importance of education without sounding preachy.

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The storytelling is refreshingly unpredictable. Things rarely unfold the way you expect. Despite being unapologetically desi, the show connects effortlessly with today’s audience. While the first season reminded viewers of Panchayat, the makers have clearly learned from the feedback and given the series its own unique flavour. It also shows how seriously TVF listens to its audience.

The casting is exceptional - you’ll connect with even the smallest supporting characters. The show will make you laugh, move you emotionally by the finale, and leave you with a smile that stays long after the credits roll.

Performances

Amol Parashar delivers a brilliant performance and now looks completely at home as Dr Prabhat. Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor surprises with a role that’s vastly different from her real-life persona, impressing not only with her look but also with a convincing performance.

Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ is a welcome new addition this season. He brings fresh energy to both the character and the series, and deserves to be seen in more Hindi projects. Akash Makhija, who recently played a ruthless villain in Raakh, showcases his versatility with a completely different role here and does an excellent job.

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Anandeshwar Dwivedi once again shines with impeccable comic timing, while Vinay Pathak is outstanding. His evolving character adds an entirely new dimension to the story. Garima Vikrant Singh delivers a solid performance, and Shakti Kumar fits perfectly into the role of the local politician.

Writing & Direction

The show is created by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, written by Shreya Srivastava and Vaibhav Suman, and directed by Lalitam Anand.

The writing is exceptional - almost every scene leaves you with an emotion or a meaningful takeaway. For Lalitam Anand, this is a directorial debut, and he hits it out of the park on his very first attempt. The direction is confident, heartfelt, and beautifully complements the writing.