Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Great Fun And A Truly Memorable Experience’: Saurabh Shukla On Working With Shah Rukh Khan In ‘King’

'Great Fun And A Truly Memorable Experience’: Saurabh Shukla On Working With Shah Rukh Khan In ‘King’

Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla opens up about working with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘King’, his bond with Ranvir Shorey, and his return as Badaa Davan in Bindiya Ke Bahubali 2.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Few actors in Indian cinema bring gravitas, warmth, and credibility quite like Saurabh Shukla. As the National Award-winning performer returns to the screen as the formidable Badaa Davan in the second season of Bindiya Ke Bahubali, he also finds himself juggling some of the most anticipated projects of the year, including King, starring Shah Rukh Khan. In a candid conversation, Shukla reflects on long-standing creative bonds, the joy of working with industry stalwarts, and a career built on substance rather than spectacle.

ALSO READ: Who Is Colonel Santosh Babu? The Real Galwan War Hero Behind Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan

Actor Saurabh Shukla Opens Up On His ‘King’ Journey With SRK

With a packed slate ahead, Shukla is set to appear in Subedaar alongside Anil Kapoor and the much-discussed King, led by Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking about being part of the ambitious SRK project, the actor couldn’t hide his excitement.

“King is the most awaited film. I'm a part of it. So are many. I think that definitely more than half of the industry is in it. And I'm glad that I'm part of that. Great fun. Had a great time shooting.”

For an actor who has seen multiple eras of Hindi cinema, the enthusiasm speaks volumes about the atmosphere on set and the scale of the project.

A Bond Forged Long Before The Camera Rolled

(Image Source: Twitter/@amazonMXPlayer)
(Image Source: Twitter/@amazonMXPlayer)

In Bindiya Ke Bahubali 2, Saurabh Shukla steps once again into the shoes of Badaa Davan, portraying the father of Ranvir Shorey’s character. Off-screen, however, their connection goes back many years. Recalling how they first crossed paths, Shukla shared, “I met him when he was a VJ on television via actor and friend Rajat Kapoor. I liked the way he talked and carried himself. We started exchanging ideas about art and films, and that brought me closer to him.”

That early exchange of thoughts and creative curiosity eventually turned into a long-standing friendship, one that now translates effortlessly into their on-screen dynamic.

Inside The World Of Bindiya Ke Bahubali 2

Set in the fictional town of Bindiya in Bihar, the new season opens at a tense turning point. Peace appears within reach, yet ambition and hunger for power refuse to stay quiet. With Badaa Davan behind bars and attempting reconciliation, the future of the Davan family hangs in the balance. One road offers restraint and survival; the other spirals into violence. When Chhote Davan chooses the latter, the consequences are devastating.

What follows is the gradual unravelling of a family once held together by fear, loyalty, and authority, now collapsing under the weight of its own choices.

The series reunites a powerful ensemble cast, featuring Saurabh Shukla, Ranvir Shorey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Seema Biswas, Sushant Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Sai Tamhankar, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Vineet Kumar, and Aakash Dahiya. Together, they lend depth and intensity to a narrative that explores power, consequence, and moral decay.

A Journey Rooted In Theatre And Craft

Saurabh Shukla’s path in Indian cinema began on the stage in 1984, followed by his association with the NSD Repertoire Company in 1991. His film debut came with Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen in 1994, but it was Satya, where he co-wrote the screenplay and portrayed the unforgettable Kallu Mama, that marked a turning point.

Over the years, his versatility has shone through acclaimed performances in Barfi!, Jolly LLB, and Raid. Today, Shukla stands as one of the industry’s most respected actors, equally admired for his writing and direction. And as his upcoming projects suggest, his story is far from slowing down, it’s only getting richer.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What projects is Saurabh Shukla working on?

Saurabh Shukla is set to appear in Bindiya Ke Bahubali 2, Subedaar alongside Anil Kapoor, and the highly anticipated film King with Shah Rukh Khan.

What is Saurabh Shukla's role in 'King'?

Saurabh Shukla is part of the ambitious film 'King' led by Shah Rukh Khan. He expressed great excitement and had a wonderful time shooting for it.

How long has Saurabh Shukla known Ranvir Shorey?

Saurabh Shukla met Ranvir Shorey years ago when Shorey was a VJ. They bonded over discussions about art and films, leading to a long-standing friendship.

What is the premise of 'Bindiya Ke Bahubali 2'?

The new season is set in Bindiya, Bihar, where peace is threatened by ambition. It explores the consequences of a family's choices as they spiral into violence after Badaa Davan attempts reconciliation.

How did Saurabh Shukla start his career?

Saurabh Shukla began his career in theatre in 1984 and joined the NSD Repertoire Company in 1991. His film debut was in 'Bandit Queen' (1994), with 'Satya' being a significant turning point.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saurabh Shukla SHAH RUKH KHAN King Movie
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
India
EU Delegation In India For Republic Day, Set To Sign Key Deal In New Delhi
EU Delegation In India For Republic Day, Set To Sign Key Deal In New Delhi
World
Minneapolis Man Shot By ICE Officer Identified As ICU Nurse
Minneapolis Man Shot By ICE Officer Identified As ICU Nurse
World
No Breakthrough As Russia-Ukraine-US Talks Conclude: What We Know So Far
No Breakthrough As Russia-Ukraine-US Talks Conclude: What We Know So Far
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium
Breaking News: Rape allegations emerge in Patna NEET student death case, two police officers suspended
Breaking News: Tensions rise outside Prayagraj camp, Swami alleges threats to life
Breaking News: Rohini Acharya raises sharp questions ahead of RJD national executive meeting
Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand alleges attack plot, claims threat to life
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget