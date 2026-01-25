Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Few actors in Indian cinema bring gravitas, warmth, and credibility quite like Saurabh Shukla. As the National Award-winning performer returns to the screen as the formidable Badaa Davan in the second season of Bindiya Ke Bahubali, he also finds himself juggling some of the most anticipated projects of the year, including King, starring Shah Rukh Khan. In a candid conversation, Shukla reflects on long-standing creative bonds, the joy of working with industry stalwarts, and a career built on substance rather than spectacle.

Actor Saurabh Shukla Opens Up On His ‘King’ Journey With SRK

With a packed slate ahead, Shukla is set to appear in Subedaar alongside Anil Kapoor and the much-discussed King, led by Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking about being part of the ambitious SRK project, the actor couldn’t hide his excitement.

“King is the most awaited film. I'm a part of it. So are many. I think that definitely more than half of the industry is in it. And I'm glad that I'm part of that. Great fun. Had a great time shooting.”

For an actor who has seen multiple eras of Hindi cinema, the enthusiasm speaks volumes about the atmosphere on set and the scale of the project.

A Bond Forged Long Before The Camera Rolled

In Bindiya Ke Bahubali 2, Saurabh Shukla steps once again into the shoes of Badaa Davan, portraying the father of Ranvir Shorey’s character. Off-screen, however, their connection goes back many years. Recalling how they first crossed paths, Shukla shared, “I met him when he was a VJ on television via actor and friend Rajat Kapoor. I liked the way he talked and carried himself. We started exchanging ideas about art and films, and that brought me closer to him.”

That early exchange of thoughts and creative curiosity eventually turned into a long-standing friendship, one that now translates effortlessly into their on-screen dynamic.

Inside The World Of Bindiya Ke Bahubali 2

Set in the fictional town of Bindiya in Bihar, the new season opens at a tense turning point. Peace appears within reach, yet ambition and hunger for power refuse to stay quiet. With Badaa Davan behind bars and attempting reconciliation, the future of the Davan family hangs in the balance. One road offers restraint and survival; the other spirals into violence. When Chhote Davan chooses the latter, the consequences are devastating.

What follows is the gradual unravelling of a family once held together by fear, loyalty, and authority, now collapsing under the weight of its own choices.

The series reunites a powerful ensemble cast, featuring Saurabh Shukla, Ranvir Shorey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Seema Biswas, Sushant Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Sai Tamhankar, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Vineet Kumar, and Aakash Dahiya. Together, they lend depth and intensity to a narrative that explores power, consequence, and moral decay.

A Journey Rooted In Theatre And Craft

Saurabh Shukla’s path in Indian cinema began on the stage in 1984, followed by his association with the NSD Repertoire Company in 1991. His film debut came with Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen in 1994, but it was Satya, where he co-wrote the screenplay and portrayed the unforgettable Kallu Mama, that marked a turning point.

Over the years, his versatility has shone through acclaimed performances in Barfi!, Jolly LLB, and Raid. Today, Shukla stands as one of the industry’s most respected actors, equally admired for his writing and direction. And as his upcoming projects suggest, his story is far from slowing down, it’s only getting richer.