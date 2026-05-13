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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘If I Ever Walked Met Gala Red Carpet’: Rupali Ganguly Drops Dreamy AI-Imagined Pics On Instagram

‘If I Ever Walked Met Gala Red Carpet’: Rupali Ganguly Drops Dreamy AI-Imagined Pics On Instagram

Rupali Ganguly surprised fans by sharing AI-generated images of herself on the Met Gala red carpet, showcasing four stunning looks. She asked fans to pick their favourite look.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 May 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rupali Ganguly shared AI-generated Met Gala red carpet looks.
  • The actress showcased diverse, themed ensembles from gowns to sarees.
  • Fans were asked to choose their favorite AI-generated outfit.
  • Ganguly currently stars in the popular television series Anupamaa.

Rupali Ganguly recently gave her fans a glamourous surprise as she shared a series of AI-generated pictures imagining herself walking the Met Gala red carpet.

The actress playfully asked her fans as to their preference and choice from her looks, and which look they would choose for her.

In the pictures, Rupali is seen serving completely different fashion moods.

In one look, she is dressed in an elegant black gown-saree fusion, giving a bold and regal vibe.

Another picture shows her in a dreamy butterfly-inspired outfit with soft pastel shades and statement wings.

In the third picture, she is seen embracing a nature-inspired ensemble with leafy embroidery and earthy tones.

Her final look features her in a classic Indian-inspired golden saree ensemble with rich maroon detailing.

On the professional front, Rupali has been continuing to rule television screens with her performance in Anupamaa.

In the show, the actress essays the role of Anupamaa, a woman who begins her journey as a simple homemaker who is often underestimated by those around her.

As the story progresses, Anupamaa is seen transforming herself into an independent, confident woman and successful woman, dealing and overcoming heartbreak, family struggles, and various challenges life throws at her.

Before ruling the roost as Anupamaa, Rupali, in the previous years, already has made her mark in the television industry with popular shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where she played the quirky and lovable Monisha.

She was also seen in the show Parvarish and Sanjivani. The actress on the professional is married to Ashwin Verma. She is the mother to a teenager boy, Rudransh.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Rupali Ganguly recently share with her fans?

Rupali Ganguly recently shared a series of AI-generated pictures imagining herself at the Met Gala, showcasing different outfit concepts.

What are some of the AI-generated Met Gala looks Rupali Ganguly showcased?

The looks included a black gown-saree fusion, a butterfly-inspired outfit, a nature-inspired ensemble, and a golden saree with maroon detailing.

What is Rupali Ganguly's current professional project?

Rupali Ganguly is currently starring in the television show 'Anupamaa', where she plays the titular role.

Besides Anupamaa, what are some other notable shows Rupali Ganguly has been a part of?

Rupali Ganguly is known for her roles in popular shows like 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', 'Parvarish', and 'Sanjivani'.

Published at : 13 May 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Red Carpet Met Gala Rupali Ganguly AI Generated Images
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