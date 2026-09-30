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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘May Have To Leave Mumbai’: ‘Ramayan-Mahabharat’ Actor Surendra Pal Alleges Harassment By Builder, Seeks Help

‘May Have To Leave Mumbai’: ‘Ramayan-Mahabharat’ Actor Surendra Pal Alleges Harassment By Builder, Seeks Help

Surendra Pal Singh alleged that a builder is demolishing a large part of his Versova residential society and has deployed hundreds of bouncers to intimidate residents.

Written By : Awdhesh Kumar Mishra |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 03:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singh fears leaving Mumbai due to ongoing illegal construction.

Veteran television actor Surendra Pal Singh, best known for playing Dronacharya in Ramanand Sagar's Mahabharat and Tamraj Kilwish in Shaktimaan, has sent an emotional video to ABP News, urging authorities to take notice and act. Surendra further alleged that the police arrived only after the chaos erupted, but instead of helping residents, they sided with the builder and pressured those protesting against the illegal construction to leave. He says the local administration has also failed to help.

'May Have To Leave Mumbai'

In the video, Surendra says he has devoted his entire life to Mumbai, but now feels suffocated and fears he may be forced to leave the city. He blames a builder for what he describes as a campaign of intimidation.

According to Surendra, the builder is demolishing a large part of his residential society in Versova. He alleges that for the past week, the builder has deployed hundreds of bouncers to threaten residents and create chaos. Despite this, he says, neither the police nor the local administration has stepped in to help.

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‘Illegal Construction’ By Builder Caught On Camera

In an Instagram video shared a week back, Surendra alleged that the builder had illegally acquired the land and claimed that the police were siding with him. He also showed poles allegedly installed by the builder on the property to establish control over the land. Surendra further claimed that the builder had earlier erected structures on the road near his building in an alleged attempt to encroach on it.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surendra Pal Singh (@actorsurendrapal)

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Surendra Pal Appeared In Several TV Shows

73-year-old Surendra Pal played the role of Rishi Vashishtha in the 2002 TV show Ramayan. He also portrayed Guru Dronacharya in the popular 1988 series Mahabharat. Additionally, he was seen as Tamraj Kilwish in shows like Shaktimaan.

He has also been part of shows such as Chandrakanta and Chanakya. On the film front, he has appeared in movies including Eent Ka Jawab Patthar and Airlift.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has this situation impacted Surendra Pal Singh?

He feels suffocated and fears he may be forced to leave Mumbai, a city he has devoted his life to. He blames the builder for a campaign of intimidation.

About the author Awdhesh Kumar Mishra

Awdhesh Kumar Mishra has been associated with the ABP Network for the past five years as an Anchor-cum-Producer. During his tenure with ABP Ganga, he anchored Uttar Mange Pradesh, a highly rated debate show, bringing his experience in political reporting, ground journalism, and television debates to the channel. For the past two years, he has been working with ABP News, handling both anchoring and reporting responsibilities. His work spans a wide range of news formats, with a particular focus on political developments, public issues, breaking news, and major events.

A journalist with extensive field and television experience, Awdhesh started his carrer in 2009 and has covered every Maha Kumbh since 2010 and has built strong expertise in covering large-scale religious, cultural, and public events. At ABP, his role combines on-ground reporting with studio anchoring and editorial presentation, allowing him to bring field-based perspectives to television audiences. He holds Master’s degrees in Sanskrit and Mass Communication, as well as B.Ed. and M.Ed. degrees, and is originally from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 03:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahabharat RAMAYAN MUMBAI ENtertainment News Surendra Pal
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