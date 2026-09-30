Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singh fears leaving Mumbai due to ongoing illegal construction.

Veteran television actor Surendra Pal Singh, best known for playing Dronacharya in Ramanand Sagar's Mahabharat and Tamraj Kilwish in Shaktimaan, has sent an emotional video to ABP News, urging authorities to take notice and act. Surendra further alleged that the police arrived only after the chaos erupted, but instead of helping residents, they sided with the builder and pressured those protesting against the illegal construction to leave. He says the local administration has also failed to help.

'May Have To Leave Mumbai'

In the video, Surendra says he has devoted his entire life to Mumbai, but now feels suffocated and fears he may be forced to leave the city. He blames a builder for what he describes as a campaign of intimidation.

According to Surendra, the builder is demolishing a large part of his residential society in Versova. He alleges that for the past week, the builder has deployed hundreds of bouncers to threaten residents and create chaos. Despite this, he says, neither the police nor the local administration has stepped in to help.

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‘Illegal Construction’ By Builder Caught On Camera

In an Instagram video shared a week back, Surendra alleged that the builder had illegally acquired the land and claimed that the police were siding with him. He also showed poles allegedly installed by the builder on the property to establish control over the land. Surendra further claimed that the builder had earlier erected structures on the road near his building in an alleged attempt to encroach on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surendra Pal Singh (@actorsurendrapal)

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Surendra Pal Appeared In Several TV Shows

73-year-old Surendra Pal played the role of Rishi Vashishtha in the 2002 TV show Ramayan. He also portrayed Guru Dronacharya in the popular 1988 series Mahabharat. Additionally, he was seen as Tamraj Kilwish in shows like Shaktimaan.

He has also been part of shows such as Chandrakanta and Chanakya. On the film front, he has appeared in movies including Eent Ka Jawab Patthar and Airlift.