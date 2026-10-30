Raghubir Yadav Suffered Heart Attack Before Filming Intense 'Hunkkaar: The Roar' Scene

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Raghubir Yadav suffered heart attack before filming scene.

Incident occurred night before crucial testimony scene.

Director Karan Kapadia recalled event during behind-the-scenes discussion.

Yadav humorously noted scene's intensity during the discussion.

Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav reportedly suffered a heart attack on the night before he was scheduled to film a crucial scene for his streaming series Hunkkaar: The Roar. The incident was recalled during a behind-the-scenes discussion, in which director Karan Kapadia spoke about the challenges and unexpected moments the cast and crew encountered while shooting the series.

The health scare came just before Yadav was due to perform an important testimony sequence, making the incident particularly striking in the context of the scene. Recalling the episode, Yadav also shared a humorous response, joking that the scene was so intense that he almost enjoyed having a heart attack more.

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Raghubir Yadav Had Heart Attack Before Crucial Scene

Recalling the incident, Karan Kapadia revealed that the team was preparing to film an important testimony sequence when Yadav suffered a heart attack the previous night. The director shared the anecdote during a special scene breakdown, which offered viewers a glimpse into the making of the series.

Yadav responded to the memory with his characteristic humour, joking that the scene was so intense that he almost enjoyed having a heart attack more. The unexpected remark added a candid moment to the conversation, which also highlighted the demanding nature of the sequence.

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What Is 'Hunkkaar: The Roar' About?

Set against the backdrop of power, faith and influence, Hunkkaar: The Roar follows the allegations made by 17-year-old Meenu Rawat against a spiritual figure. Her accusations set off a high-stakes investigation and courtroom battle, bringing questions of truth, institutional influence and justice to the forefront.

Directed by Karan D. Kapadia and Nitya Mehra, the series features Aneet Padda as Meenu Rawat. Fatima Sana Shaikh plays ACP Jasleen Singh Soin, while Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, Ram Kapoor and Arjun Mathur appear in key roles.

Backed by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, the Mangata Films production is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

(With inputs from IANS)