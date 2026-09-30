‘The One About Matthew Perry’ Trailer Out; FRIENDS Star Spent Rs 67.2 Cr Trying To Get Sober

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netflix docuseries explores Matthew Perry's life and struggles.

It features candid interviews, addiction battle, and quest for fame.

His sister detailed $7 million spent overcoming addiction.

She hopes series shows his generous spirit and legacy.

Netflix released the trailer for The One About Matthew Perry yesterday, and fans are already feeling the emotional weight of it. The three-part docuseries, directed by Mary Robertson, looks back at the life and struggles of the late FRIENDS star and is scheduled to stream on Netflix from October 27.

Maxine Productions bills it as the first in-depth, definitive documentary on the actor, told through the voices of people who knew him best. The series draws on personal accounts from Perry’s family and close friends, including his sister, Mia Perry Bowick.

‘The One About Matthew Perry’ Trailer Out

The trailer, which has already clocked 1.5 million views, opens with footage of Perry as Chandler Bing in FRIENDS. It then takes viewers through glimpses of his career, interviews and personal moments, alongside emotional testimonies from his family and friends.

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The docuseries also revisits Perry’s struggles with alcohol and substance addiction. In one emotional segment, Perry speaks candidly about his alcoholism and reveals that his friends had expressed concern that an overdose could eventually kill him.

The trailer also features Perry recalling a deeply personal wish he once made. He said he had prayed to become famous and, in return, told God that He could do anything He wanted to him. Perry recalled receiving a call the very next minute, suggesting that his wish had come true. However, he also acknowledged that fame did not fill the loneliness and emptiness he continued to feel inside.

FRIENDS Actor Spent $7 Mn Trying To Get Sober

Perry’s sister, Mia Perry Bowick, speaks about the loneliness and emptiness he experienced throughout his life. She also revealed the staggering amount he spent in his efforts to overcome addiction.

“He spent $7 million (Rs 67.2 crore) to get sober. That’s how seriously he took his disease,” she said.

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In a statement accompanying the announcement of the documentary, Bowick opened up about sharing her memories of her brother and seeing him beyond his public image.

“It’s taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life, to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler, and not just as someone who struggled with addiction,” she said.

Bowick added, “Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved. I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was and the legacy he leaves behind.”

Matthew Perry died in 2023 at the age of 54. His death was attributed to the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning also listed as a contributing factor.