IIFA Awards 2026 Winners: 'Dhurandhar', 'Chhaava' Lead The List, Check Full Winners

The 26th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards has announced its winners, celebrating achievements across Indian cinema and digital entertainment. From popular performances and technical excellence to promising debutants, the awards recognised talent across several categories.

'Dhurandhar' emerged as one of the biggest winners in the popular and technical categories, securing honours for its direction, performances, storytelling and music. 'Chhaava' also had a strong showing in the technical categories, while 'Homebound' received recognition for its adapted story.

The awards also celebrated new talent, with Rasha Thadani winning Best Female Debut for 'Azaad' and Ahaan Panday taking home Best Male Debut for 'Saiyaara'.

IIFA Awards 2026: Popular Category Winners

'Dhurandhar' stood out in the popular categories, receiving recognition across multiple aspects of filmmaking, including direction, acting, original storytelling and music.

'Homebound' also secured three credited wins in the Best Story (Adapted) category. Meanwhile, 'Avatar: Fire & Ash' was recognised as Best International Film, with three credited recipients associated with the award.

Category Winner(s) Film / Entry Direction Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar Performance in a Leading Role (Male) Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Performance in a Leading Role (Female) Aneet Padda Saiyaara Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) Sanjay Dutt Dhurandhar Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) Huma Qureshi Jolly LLB 3 Performance in a Negative Role Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar Music Direction Shashwat Sachdev Dhurandhar Best Story (Original) Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar Best Story (Adapted) Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy, Neeraj Ghaywan Homebound Best International Film 20th Century Studios, Jon Landau, James Cameron Avatar: Fire & Ash

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 20: Arishfa Khan Accidentally Hits ScoutOP's Face With Knee, Calls Him 'Stupid, Dumb'

IIFA Awards 2026: Technical Category Winners

'Dhurandhar' continued its winning streak in the technical categories, earning awards for cinematography, screenplay, dialogues, editing and sound design.

'Chhaava' also made a strong impact, winning in sound mixing, background score and visual effects. 'War 2' received the award for Best Choreography for the song 'Aavan Jaavan'.

Category Winner(s) Film Cinematography Vikash Nowlakha Dhurandhar Screenplay Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar Dialogues Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar Editing Shivkumar V. Panicker Dhurandhar Sound Design Bishwadeep Chatterjee Dhurandhar Sound Mixing Alok De Chhaava Background Score A.R. Rahman Chhaava Special Effects (Visual) Assemblage Entertainment, Redefine Chhaava Choreography Bosco Leslie Martis (Song: Aavan Jaavan) War 2

IIFA Awards 2026: Best Debut Winners

The 2026 edition also recognised emerging performers in Indian cinema. Rasha Thadani won Best Female Debut for her performance in 'Azaad', while Ahaan Panday received Best Male Debut for 'Saiyaara'.

Both actors were recognised for their entry into the film industry and their performances in their respective films.

Award Category Winner Film Best Female Debut Rasha Thadani Azaad Best Male Debut Ahaan Panday Saiyaara

IIFA Digital Awards 2026: Film Category Winners

The IIFA Digital Awards 2026 celebrated achievements in films released on digital platforms.

'Baramulla' emerged as a major winner in the film category, taking home awards for Best Picture and Best Story (Original). 'Stolen' received recognition for direction and Abhishek Banerjee's leading performance.

Sanya Malhotra won for her leading performance in 'Mrs'. In the supporting performance categories, Monika Panwar was recognised for 'Nishaanchi 2', while Avinash Tiwary won for 'The Mehta Boys'.

Category Winner(s) Film / Project Best Picture B62 Studios, Netflix, Jio Studios Baramulla Direction Karan Tejpal Stolen Performance in a Leading Role (Male) Abhishek Banerjee Stolen Performance in a Leading Role (Female) Sanya Malhotra Mrs Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) Avinash Tiwary The Mehta Boys Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) Monika Panwar Nishaanchi 2 Best Story (Original) Aditya Dhar, Monal Thakkar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale Baramulla

ALSO READ | 'Mirzapur: The Movie' OTT Release: When And Where Is Pankaj Tripathi's Film Streaming With Extended Cut

IIFA Digital Awards 2026: Series Category Winners

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' made a strong impression in the series category, winning Best Picture and Best Direction for Aryan Khan. The series also secured supporting performance awards for Anya Singh and Raghav Juyal.

'Paatal Lok Season 2' was another major winner. Jaideep Ahlawat and Tillotama Shome received awards for their leading performances, while the series also earned four credited wins in the Best Story (Original) category.

Category Winner(s) Series Best Picture Red Chillies Entertainments, Netflix The Ba**ds of Bollywood Direction Aryan Khan The Ba**ds of Bollywood Performance in a Leading Role (Male) Jaideep Ahlawat Paatal Lok S2 Performance in a Leading Role (Female) Tillotama Shome Paatal Lok S2 Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) Raghav Juyal The Ba**ds of Bollywood Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) Anya Singh The Ba**ds of Bollywood Best Story (Original) Sudip Sharma, Tamal Sen, Rahul Kanojia, Abhishek Banerjee Paatal Lok S2

The awards also recognised documentaries, reality shows and music associated with digital entertainment. 'The Roshans' won Best Docuseries/DocuFilm, while 'The Traitors' received the award for Best Reality/Non-Scripted programme.

Ujwal Gupta was recognised in the Best Title Track category for 'Number 1' from 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.