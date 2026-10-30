'The Ba*ds of Bollywood' won Best Picture and Best Direction, along with supporting performance awards. 'Paatal Lok Season 2' was also a major winner, with awards for leading performances and Best Story.
IIFA Awards 2026 Winners: 'Dhurandhar', 'Chhaava' Lead The List, Check Full Winners
IIFA Awards 2026 has announced its winners, with 'Dhurandhar' leading the popular and technical categories. Check the complete list of winners across films, debut and digital categories.
The 26th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards has announced its winners, celebrating achievements across Indian cinema and digital entertainment. From popular performances and technical excellence to promising debutants, the awards recognised talent across several categories.
'Dhurandhar' emerged as one of the biggest winners in the popular and technical categories, securing honours for its direction, performances, storytelling and music. 'Chhaava' also had a strong showing in the technical categories, while 'Homebound' received recognition for its adapted story.
The awards also celebrated new talent, with Rasha Thadani winning Best Female Debut for 'Azaad' and Ahaan Panday taking home Best Male Debut for 'Saiyaara'.
IIFA Awards 2026: Popular Category Winners
'Dhurandhar' stood out in the popular categories, receiving recognition across multiple aspects of filmmaking, including direction, acting, original storytelling and music.
'Homebound' also secured three credited wins in the Best Story (Adapted) category. Meanwhile, 'Avatar: Fire & Ash' was recognised as Best International Film, with three credited recipients associated with the award.
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Category
|
Winner(s)
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Film / Entry
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Direction
|
Aditya Dhar
|
Dhurandhar
|
Performance in a Leading Role (Male)
|
Ranveer Singh
|
Dhurandhar
|
Performance in a Leading Role (Female)
|
Aneet Padda
|
Saiyaara
|
Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)
|
Sanjay Dutt
|
Dhurandhar
|
Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)
|
Huma Qureshi
|
Jolly LLB 3
|
Performance in a Negative Role
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Akshaye Khanna
|
Dhurandhar
|
Music Direction
|
Shashwat Sachdev
|
Dhurandhar
|
Best Story (Original)
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Aditya Dhar
|
Dhurandhar
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Best Story (Adapted)
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Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy, Neeraj Ghaywan
|
Homebound
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Best International Film
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20th Century Studios, Jon Landau, James Cameron
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Avatar: Fire & Ash
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IIFA Awards 2026: Technical Category Winners
'Dhurandhar' continued its winning streak in the technical categories, earning awards for cinematography, screenplay, dialogues, editing and sound design.
'Chhaava' also made a strong impact, winning in sound mixing, background score and visual effects. 'War 2' received the award for Best Choreography for the song 'Aavan Jaavan'.
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Category
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Winner(s)
|
Film
|
Cinematography
|
Vikash Nowlakha
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Dhurandhar
|
Screenplay
|
Aditya Dhar
|
Dhurandhar
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Dialogues
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Aditya Dhar
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Dhurandhar
|
Editing
|
Shivkumar V. Panicker
|
Dhurandhar
|
Sound Design
|
Bishwadeep Chatterjee
|
Dhurandhar
|
Sound Mixing
|
Alok De
|
Chhaava
|
Background Score
|
A.R. Rahman
|
Chhaava
|
Special Effects (Visual)
|
Assemblage Entertainment, Redefine
|
Chhaava
|
Choreography
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Bosco Leslie Martis (Song: Aavan Jaavan)
|
War 2
IIFA Awards 2026: Best Debut Winners
The 2026 edition also recognised emerging performers in Indian cinema. Rasha Thadani won Best Female Debut for her performance in 'Azaad', while Ahaan Panday received Best Male Debut for 'Saiyaara'.
Both actors were recognised for their entry into the film industry and their performances in their respective films.
|
Award Category
|
Winner
|
Film
|
Best Female Debut
|
Rasha Thadani
|
Azaad
|
Best Male Debut
|
Ahaan Panday
|
Saiyaara
IIFA Digital Awards 2026: Film Category Winners
The IIFA Digital Awards 2026 celebrated achievements in films released on digital platforms.
'Baramulla' emerged as a major winner in the film category, taking home awards for Best Picture and Best Story (Original). 'Stolen' received recognition for direction and Abhishek Banerjee's leading performance.
Sanya Malhotra won for her leading performance in 'Mrs'. In the supporting performance categories, Monika Panwar was recognised for 'Nishaanchi 2', while Avinash Tiwary won for 'The Mehta Boys'.
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Category
|
Winner(s)
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Film / Project
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Best Picture
|
B62 Studios, Netflix, Jio Studios
|
Baramulla
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Direction
|
Karan Tejpal
|
Stolen
|
Performance in a Leading Role (Male)
|
Abhishek Banerjee
|
Stolen
|
Performance in a Leading Role (Female)
|
Sanya Malhotra
|
Mrs
|
Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)
|
Avinash Tiwary
|
The Mehta Boys
|
Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)
|
Monika Panwar
|
Nishaanchi 2
|
Best Story (Original)
|
Aditya Dhar, Monal Thakkar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale
|
Baramulla
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IIFA Digital Awards 2026: Series Category Winners
'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' made a strong impression in the series category, winning Best Picture and Best Direction for Aryan Khan. The series also secured supporting performance awards for Anya Singh and Raghav Juyal.
'Paatal Lok Season 2' was another major winner. Jaideep Ahlawat and Tillotama Shome received awards for their leading performances, while the series also earned four credited wins in the Best Story (Original) category.
|
Category
|
Winner(s)
|
Series
|
Best Picture
|
Red Chillies Entertainments, Netflix
|
The Ba**ds of Bollywood
|
Direction
|
Aryan Khan
|
The Ba**ds of Bollywood
|
Performance in a Leading Role (Male)
|
Jaideep Ahlawat
|
Paatal Lok S2
|
Performance in a Leading Role (Female)
|
Tillotama Shome
|
Paatal Lok S2
|
Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)
|
Raghav Juyal
|
The Ba**ds of Bollywood
|
Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)
|
Anya Singh
|
The Ba**ds of Bollywood
|
Best Story (Original)
|
Sudip Sharma, Tamal Sen, Rahul Kanojia, Abhishek Banerjee
|
Paatal Lok S2
The awards also recognised documentaries, reality shows and music associated with digital entertainment. 'The Roshans' won Best Docuseries/DocuFilm, while 'The Traitors' received the award for Best Reality/Non-Scripted programme.
Ujwal Gupta was recognised in the Best Title Track category for 'Number 1' from 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.