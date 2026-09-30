Munawar Faruqui Shares ‘Real Arrest Video’ After Clip From ‘Arrest Night’ Goes Viral | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A viral clip claimed comedian Munawar Faruqui has been arrested.

Munawar countered with a humorous spoof video of his

This clip promoted his upcoming show at Dubai Opera.

Social media widely praised his creative response to controversy.

Munawar Faruqui has now shared the “real video” after a clip claiming to show the comedian being taken away on the alleged “arrest night” went viral on social media. The viral footage shows a man being taken away by officials in plain clothes.

In the viral video, a person behind the camera can be heard asking, “Munawar Faruqui, ye qaum ko jo tum paigaam dete ho, iske baare mein batao ki ye kitna sahi hai. Qaum ko jo aap paigaam dete hain ye kitna sahi hai.[Munawar Faruqui, tell us about the message you give to the community and how right or appropriate you think it is. How right is the message you give to the community?]”

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The Instagram user who shared the video claimed that the action was carried out by the Social Service Branch, allegedly led by Police Inspector Nitin Poddar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Ansari (@ansarishahidahamad)

Amid the viral claims, Munawar has now responded in his own way, sharing the spoof “real arrest video”.

Munawar Faruqui Shares ‘Real Video’ From His ‘Arrest’

Taking to his official X handle, Munawar shared a video captioned “Real Video”. In the clip, he is seen being taken away in a manner similar to the viral video, with his face covered by a towel. Two men drag him away as reporters repeat the same question about his alleged message to the community.

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However, unlike the viral clip, Munawar responds in his spoof, asking fans to “mark their attendance” at the Dubai Opera on October 11 before getting into his vanity van.

The spoof quickly drew reactions on social media, with users praising Munawar’s sense of humour and calling it a clever promotional move.

“Bro what a video,” one user commented.

“Comeback karne ka tareeqa thoda casual tha,” another wrote.

“Peak promotion,” read another comment, with several users noting that Munawar had turned the viral controversy into a promotion for his upcoming show.

Earlier, Munawar had also reacted to the viral video, writing, “Mai bhi khudko hi dhundh raha hun video mai. [I’m also looking for myself in the video.]”

Munawar Faruqui’s Previous Arrest

Munawar was previously arrested in January 2021 in a case related to allegations of hurting religious sentiments and making objectionable remarks about Hindu deities during a stand-up comedy show in Indore. He spent around 35 days in judicial custody before the Supreme Court granted him interim bail on February 5, 2021.