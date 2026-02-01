The global music calendar is inching closer to its most prestigious night. Anticipation is running high as the Grammy Awards prepare to return for their 68th edition, promising a spectacle packed with unforgettable performances, emotional wins and industry-defining moments. From chart-topping artists to iconic presenters, the buzz is impossible to ignore, and Indian music fans are just as eager to tune in live.

Here’s a complete look at when, where and how to watch the Grammy Awards 2026, along with key highlights to watch out for.

Streaming Details Of Grammy Awards 2026

The 68th Grammy Awards will be held on February 2, 2026, at Los Angeles’ iconic Crypto.com Arena. Presented by the Recording Academy, the Grammys remain the most respected honour in the music world, celebrating excellence across genres, styles and technical craft. What sets the awards apart is their voting process, winners are selected by music industry professionals, not public polls, reinforcing the event’s artistic credibility.

For viewers in India, the ceremony will be streamed live on JioHotstar, starting at 6:30 am IST. Despite the early hour, fans are already gearing up for sunrise watch parties, live reactions and social media conversations as the biggest names in music take the stage.

Adding familiarity to the night, Trevor Noah returns as host for the Grammy Awards 2026. The comedian and television personality has become a trusted presence at the ceremony, known for balancing sharp humour with effortless charm. His return signals another smoothly paced show filled with timely jokes and memorable moments.

About 68th Grammy Awards

One of the most anticipated moments of the night will be Lady Gaga’s live performance. The global superstar enters the ceremony as one of the most nominated artists of the year, securing seven nominations across major categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Her presence alone has elevated expectations for the evening.

According to updates shared by the Grammy Awards’ official channels, a diverse lineup of celebrated figures will appear as presenters. Names confirmed so far include Carole King, Harry Styles, Queen Latifah, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, KAROL G and Jeff Goldblum. Adding an extra layer of intrigue, organisers have hinted at a surprise presenter whose identity will only be revealed live during the broadcast.

The competition this year is particularly fierce. In the Record of the Year category, contenders include Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, ROSÉ and Bruno Mars. Meanwhile, the Album of the Year race features heavyweights such as Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga, making the outcome anything but predictable.

With headline performances, high-stakes nominations and a global audience watching closely, the Grammy Awards 2026 are shaping up to be one of the most talked-about music events of the year. For Indian viewers, the early-morning livestream offers a front-row seat to the celebration, live from Los Angeles, as music history unfolds in real time.