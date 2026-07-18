'We Are Deeply Offended': Rakhi Sawant, Sunil Pal React To Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' Statement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rakhi Sawant criticized Aamir Khan for '3 Idiots' remarks.

She also backed Sonam Wangchuk regarding the NEET controversy.

Wangchuk's hunger strike protests NEET leaks, demanding resignation.

Rakhi Sawant has entered the growing controversy surrounding Aamir Khan's recent remarks about 3 Idiots, publicly backing education reformer Sonam Wangchuk and urging the government to address issues ranging from the NEET paper leak controversy to Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike. A video featuring Rakhi alongside comedian Sunil Pal has gone viral on social media, where the duo voiced their concerns over the matter.

Rakhi Sawant Questions Aamir Khan Over 3 Idiots Remarks

In the viral interaction with the media, Rakhi Sawant criticised Aamir Khan over his recent clarification that his iconic character Rancho in 3 Idiots was not inspired by Sonam Wangchuk.

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Addressing the actor directly, Rakhi said she was disappointed by his comments. She remarked that while 3 Idiots became a blockbuster and generated huge success, it was upsetting to hear him distance the film from Wangchuk, who has long been associated with the inspiration behind the story in the public imagination.

Comedian Sunil Pal also joined the conversation, jokingly singing a line aimed at Aamir Khan before the discussion shifted to broader issues concerning the education system.

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Rakhi Backs Sonam Wangchuk, Raises Concerns Over NEET Controversy

Rakhi and Sunil Pal also spoke about the ongoing NEET examination controversy, condemning allegations of paper leaks and corruption. Rakhi appealed to the authorities to take strict action against those responsible for jeopardising students' futures through examination malpractice.

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Expressing support for Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently on a hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Rakhi urged the government to consider his demands before his health deteriorates further. Folding her hands before the media, she appealed for a resolution that would safeguard the future of students across the country.

The controversy stems from Wangchuk's ongoing protest, which has reportedly continued for nearly three weeks. According to reports, he has lost significant weight during the hunger strike and is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Several public figures, including Zeenat Aman and Swara Bhasker, have also expressed support for Wangchuk.

The debate intensified after Aamir Khan, during the closing event of the London Indian Film Festival where Lagaan was screened, clarified that his character Rancho in 3 Idiots was not inspired by Sonam Wangchuk. The statement sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many users criticising the actor for distancing the character from the education innovator.