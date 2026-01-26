R Madhavan Receives Prestigious Padma Shri Award, Calls It 'Beyond My Dreams'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesR Madhavan Receives Prestigious Padma Shri Award, Calls It 'Beyond My Dreams'

Actor R Madhavan receives Padma Shri 2026 for his contribution to Indian cinema. The versatile actor calls the honour “beyond my wildest dreams” and dedicates it to family and fans.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Actor R Madhavan, celebrated for his versatility across Indian cinema, has expressed heartfelt gratitude after being named a recipient of the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian awards. Announced on the eve of Republic Day 2026 by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the award recognises Madhavan’s significant contributions to film, spanning multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

ALSO READ: Ashok Chakra Awarded To Shubhanshu Shukla, Only Second Indian Astronaut In History To Receive It

Reflecting on the recognition, Madhavan wrote, “I accept the Padma Shri with profound gratitude and humility. This honour, bestowed upon me, is beyond my wildest dreams, and I receive it on behalf of my entire family, whose constant support and faith have been my greatest strength.”

He further emphasised the collective effort behind his journey: “This recognition is possible only because of the blessings of my mentors, the goodwill of my well-wishers, the love and encouragement of the public, and above all, the grace of the Almighty. Each of them has played an invaluable role in shaping my journey and guiding me toward this moment.”

Madhavan described the award as more than a personal accolade, calling it a responsibility. “I consider this not just an award, but a responsibility. I promise to carry this honour with dignity, sincerity, and a deep sense of commitment to the values it represents. My heart is filled with gratitude for this extraordinary endorsement and validation, and I hope to continue serving with integrity, humility, and dedication in the years to come.”

A Journey Across Languages And Cinema

Madhavan’s career has spanned over two decades, beginning with his breakthrough in Tamil cinema with Mani Ratnam’s Alai Payuthey (2000) and making his Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001). Over the years, he has delivered memorable performances in films like 3 Idiots, Vikram Vedha, Tanu Weds Manu, Rang De Basanti, and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.Known for seamlessly transitioning between regional and national cinema, Madhavan has earned acclaim for his ability to balance commercial appeal with critical depth. His career demonstrates versatility across genres, from romance and drama to action and biographical films, earning him a lasting place in India’s cinematic landscape.

Recent Work And Upcoming Projects

(Image Source: Twitter/@pratiktwts)
Most recently, Madhavan appeared in the blockbuster Dhurandhar, alongside Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film’s sequel is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026, further cementing his standing in contemporary cinema.

The Padma Awards 2026 also honoured other prominent figures: veteran actor Dharmendra received the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, while legendary singer Alka Yagnik and Malayalam icon Mammootty were awarded the Padma Bhushan. Madhavan shares the Padma Shri accolade with Bengali film star Prosenjit Chatterjee, showcasing the diverse and inclusive nature of India’s cinematic achievements.

Frequently Asked Questions

What prestigious award has R Madhavan received?

R Madhavan has been named a recipient of the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian awards, announced on the eve of Republic Day 2026.

How did R Madhavan react to receiving the Padma Shri?

Madhavan expressed profound gratitude and humility, calling the award a responsibility. He accepted it on behalf of his family, mentors, well-wishers, and the public.

What is R Madhavan's contribution to Indian cinema?

Madhavan is recognized for his versatile contributions to film across multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, spanning over two decades.

What are some of R Madhavan's notable films?

Some of his memorable performances are in films like 3 Idiots, Vikram Vedha, Tanu Weds Manu, Rang De Basanti, and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
