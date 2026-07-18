Quote Of The Day | Why Audrey Hepburn Believed Nothing Is Truly Impossible

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Audrey Hepburn, iconic actress, was also a UNICEF ambassador.

Her famous quote:

The quote encourages optimism, believing in overcoming life's challenges.

Though widely attributed, its exact origin remains unverified.

Audrey Hepburn was one of Hollywood's most beloved actresses, admired not only for her timeless elegance and unforgettable performances but also for her compassion and humanitarian work. Born in Belgium in 1929, she became an international film icon through classics such as Breakfast at Tiffany's, Roman Holiday, and My Fair Lady. Later in life, Hepburn dedicated herself to helping children as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Her grace, resilience, and optimism continue to inspire people around the world, making her words as enduring as her remarkable legacy.

Quote And Meaning Of The Quote

"Nothing is impossible, the word itself says, 'I'm possible!" — Audrey Hepburn

This uplifting quote reminds us that our mindset plays a powerful role in overcoming life's challenges. Audrey Hepburn cleverly highlights that the word impossible itself contains the phrase I'm possible, encouraging people to look beyond limitations and focus on opportunities. Rather than accepting defeat, the quote inspires us to believe in our abilities, persevere through obstacles, and maintain confidence even when success seems distant. It teaches that determination, optimism, and self-belief can turn difficult dreams into achievable goals. Whether pursuing a career ambition, overcoming personal struggles, or learning a new skill, the message encourages us to replace doubt with hope and to remember that many of history's greatest achievements were once considered impossible. It remains one of the most inspiring reminders that success often begins with believing it can be done.

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When And Where Was It Said?

There is no verified historical record confirming the exact time or place where Audrey Hepburn first said or wrote this quote. It has been widely attributed to her for many years and is frequently shared in books, speeches, and on social media. However, no authenticated interview, film, speech, or publication has been identified as its source. Despite the uncertain origin, the quote perfectly reflects the optimism, elegance, and hopeful outlook that Audrey Hepburn was known for throughout her life and humanitarian work.