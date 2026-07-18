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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesQuote Of The Day | Why Audrey Hepburn Believed Nothing Is Truly Impossible

Quote Of The Day | Why Audrey Hepburn Believed Nothing Is Truly Impossible

Audrey Hepburn's famous quote inspires optimism and self-belief, reminding us that no dream is beyond reach when we replace doubt with determination and a positive mindset.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Audrey Hepburn, iconic actress, was also a UNICEF ambassador.
  • Her famous quote:
  • The quote encourages optimism, believing in overcoming life's challenges.
  • Though widely attributed, its exact origin remains unverified.

Audrey Hepburn was one of Hollywood's most beloved actresses, admired not only for her timeless elegance and unforgettable performances but also for her compassion and humanitarian work. Born in Belgium in 1929, she became an international film icon through classics such as Breakfast at Tiffany's, Roman Holiday, and My Fair Lady. Later in life, Hepburn dedicated herself to helping children as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Her grace, resilience, and optimism continue to inspire people around the world, making her words as enduring as her remarkable legacy.

Quote And Meaning Of The Quote

"Nothing is impossible, the word itself says, 'I'm possible!" — Audrey Hepburn

This uplifting quote reminds us that our mindset plays a powerful role in overcoming life's challenges. Audrey Hepburn cleverly highlights that the word impossible itself contains the phrase I'm possible, encouraging people to look beyond limitations and focus on opportunities. Rather than accepting defeat, the quote inspires us to believe in our abilities, persevere through obstacles, and maintain confidence even when success seems distant. It teaches that determination, optimism, and self-belief can turn difficult dreams into achievable goals. Whether pursuing a career ambition, overcoming personal struggles, or learning a new skill, the message encourages us to replace doubt with hope and to remember that many of history's greatest achievements were once considered impossible. It remains one of the most inspiring reminders that success often begins with believing it can be done.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Jennifer Lopez's Motivation For Overcoming Failure And Building Confidence

When And Where Was It Said?

There is no verified historical record confirming the exact time or place where Audrey Hepburn first said or wrote this quote. It has been widely attributed to her for many years and is frequently shared in books, speeches, and on social media. However, no authenticated interview, film, speech, or publication has been identified as its source. Despite the uncertain origin, the quote perfectly reflects the optimism, elegance, and hopeful outlook that Audrey Hepburn was known for throughout her life and humanitarian work.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Audrey Hepburn famous for?

Audrey Hepburn was a beloved Hollywood actress and international film icon, known for classics like

What humanitarian work did Audrey Hepburn undertake?

Later in life, Audrey Hepburn dedicated herself to helping children as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Her compassion and humanitarian efforts contributed significantly to her remarkable legacy.

What is the origin of the quote

There is no verified historical record confirming when or where Audrey Hepburn first said this quote. Despite wide attribution, its original source remains unauthenticated.

What message does Audrey Hepburn's quote,

The quote emphasizes that our mindset influences overcoming challenges, encouraging us to see 'impossible' as 'I'm possible.' It inspires belief in abilities, perseverance, and optimism to achieve goals.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Audrey Hepburn Inspirational Quotes Quote Of The Day Motivational Quote Audrey Hepburn Quote
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