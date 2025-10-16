Entrepreneur and model Priya Sachdev marked her late husband Sunjay Kapur’s birth anniversary with a moving tribute, sharing a heartfelt note and a photo on social media that reflected her deep sense of loss.

In her Instagram Stories, Priya posted an image of herself kneeling before a garlanded portrait of Sunjay, the late chairman of Sona Comstar, alongside an emotional caption.

“Today I feel his loss very deeply! Sunjay's loss leaves a heartache in me no one can heal (broken heart emoji).”

“You lived these words without ever needing to speak them”

Earlier, Priya had shared a video collage featuring memorable moments of Sunjay, herself, and his children, coupled with a quote from the Bhagavad Gītā:

“‘Whatever action a great man performs, others follow. Whatever path he walks, the world pursues. He who lives with purpose and love never perishes, for the divine dwells in all who serve with devotion.’ — Bhagavad Gītā 3.21, 9.31, 9.29.”

She continued in her long, emotional note: “You lived these words without ever needing to speak them. You led with kindness, not command. You built with courage, not pride. You gave without expecting, because giving was your nature. I watched you move through storms with grace, carry burdens with calm, and turn every challenge into purpose. You never spoke of faith, you lived it. You believed in doing, not declaring.”

Priya on finding his presence in everyday moments

Priya expressed how she still feels Sunjay’s presence in her surroundings: “Even now, your presence feels like quiet strength beside me. In the laughter of our son. In the walls you built with vision. In the stillness of evenings where I feel your peace. They say a great man’s actions guide the world, but for me, your greatest act was how you loved, selflessly and completely. Some souls don’t depart; they expand. You are everywhere, yet still right here. My Sunjay, I know you are watching over me. Happy Birthday, J.”

Inheritance case continues in Delhi High Court

Priya’s posts come even as the inheritance dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s will remains under legal scrutiny.

Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, represented by their mother, have alleged that the will presented by Priya is forged and excludes their rightful share.

The case, currently being heard at the Delhi High Court, stems from a family meeting held on July 30, where Priya reportedly presented a will dated March 21.

Sunjay Kapur, who was also a prominent polo player, passed away in June in London during a polo match. He was earlier married to actor Karisma Kapoor (2003–2016) and later wed Priya Sachdev in 2017.