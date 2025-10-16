Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPriya Sachdev Remembers Late Husband Sunjay Kapur With Heartfelt Tribute On His Birth Anniversary

Priya Sachdev Remembers Late Husband Sunjay Kapur With Heartfelt Tribute On His Birth Anniversary

Priya Sachdev pens a touching note remembering her late husband Sunjay Kapur on his birth anniversary amid an ongoing inheritance dispute.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Entrepreneur and model Priya Sachdev marked her late husband Sunjay Kapur’s birth anniversary with a moving tribute, sharing a heartfelt note and a photo on social media that reflected her deep sense of loss.

In her Instagram Stories, Priya posted an image of herself kneeling before a garlanded portrait of Sunjay, the late chairman of Sona Comstar, alongside an emotional caption.

“Today I feel his loss very deeply! Sunjay's loss leaves a heartache in me no one can heal (broken heart emoji).”

“You lived these words without ever needing to speak them”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priya S Kapur (@priyasunjaykapur)

Earlier, Priya had shared a video collage featuring memorable moments of Sunjay, herself, and his children, coupled with a quote from the Bhagavad Gītā:

“‘Whatever action a great man performs, others follow. Whatever path he walks, the world pursues. He who lives with purpose and love never perishes, for the divine dwells in all who serve with devotion.’ — Bhagavad Gītā 3.21, 9.31, 9.29.”

She continued in her long, emotional note: “You lived these words without ever needing to speak them. You led with kindness, not command. You built with courage, not pride. You gave without expecting, because giving was your nature. I watched you move through storms with grace, carry burdens with calm, and turn every challenge into purpose. You never spoke of faith, you lived it. You believed in doing, not declaring.”

Priya on finding his presence in everyday moments

Priya expressed how she still feels Sunjay’s presence in her surroundings: “Even now, your presence feels like quiet strength beside me. In the laughter of our son. In the walls you built with vision. In the stillness of evenings where I feel your peace. They say a great man’s actions guide the world, but for me, your greatest act was how you loved, selflessly and completely. Some souls don’t depart; they expand. You are everywhere, yet still right here. My Sunjay, I know you are watching over me. Happy Birthday, J.”

Inheritance case continues in Delhi High Court

Priya’s posts come even as the inheritance dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s will remains under legal scrutiny.

Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, represented by their mother, have alleged that the will presented by Priya is forged and excludes their rightful share.

The case, currently being heard at the Delhi High Court, stems from a family meeting held on July 30, where Priya reportedly presented a will dated March 21.

Sunjay Kapur, who was also a prominent polo player, passed away in June in London during a polo match. He was earlier married to actor Karisma Kapoor (2003–2016) and later wed Priya Sachdev in 2017.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karisma Kapoor Sunjay Kapur Samaira Kapoor Kiaan Kapoor Sona Comstar Priya Sachdev
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
World
Trump Mistakes India With Iran While Claiming Tariffs Stopped Nuclear War With Pak: Watch
Trump Mistakes India With Iran While Claiming Tariffs Stopped Nuclear War With Pak: Watch
World
Trump Confident On China Trade Talks Despite Rare Earth Export Tensions
Trump Confident On China Trade Talks Despite Rare Earth Export Tensions
Advertisement

Videos

JDU announces 57 candidates; LJP says no seat-sharing dispute as Upendra Kushwaha meets Amit Shah
JDU Announces Candidates for Rajgir and Other Key Seats; LJP Yet to Release Official List Ahead of Bihar Elections
JDU Finalizes Candidates for Key Bihar Seats, Leaving NDA Allies, Including Chirag Paswan, in Speculation
Upendra Kushwaha Meets Amit Shah in Delhi as NDA Explores Seat Adjustment Formula
Congress Welcomes Upset Upendra Kushwaha As He Meets Amit Shah In Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget