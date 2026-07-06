Many believed his success was solely due to his father being the Chief Minister. He spent years working to establish himself independently in the film industry.
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Lock Upp 2 Host Riteish Deshmukh Recalls Being Labelled ‘CM’s Son': 'Broke Those Tags 23 Years Later'
Riteish Deshmukh recalled being labelled the former Maharashtra Chief Minister's son when he entered Bollywood. Speaking on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, the actor said it took 23 years and 60 films to overcome those perceptions and prove himself.
- Riteish Deshmukh shared career struggles on Lock Upp.
- He faced public perception due to his CM father.
- Overcame labels with 23 years of consistent work.
- He stated breaking tags requires patience and perseverance.
Frequently Asked Questions
What challenge did Riteish Deshmukh face at the beginning of his acting career?
How long did it take Riteish Deshmukh to overcome public perception about his career?
It took him 23 years and 60 films to break free from the tags associated with his identity. He emphasized that consistent work helps change public opinion.
Why did Riteish Deshmukh share his personal experience on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa?
He shared his story to relate to contestant Yogesh Rawat, who was struggling with public perception. Riteish aimed to show that he also experienced similar challenges.
What do guests on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa represent, according to Riteish Deshmukh?
Riteish explained that guests on the show often reflect how the outside world perceives the contestants. This feedback helps contestants understand their public image.
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