Actor Riteish Deshmukh reflected on the challenges he faced at the start of his acting career during the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Speaking to contestant Yogesh Rawat, who expressed frustration over being judged by public perception, Riteish shared that he too spent years dealing with labels attached to his identity. The actor recalled that when he entered the film industry, many believed his success came only because he was the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. He said it took years of consistent work to move beyond those assumptions and establish himself independently.

Riteish Deshmukh On Public Perception

The conversation began after contestant Yogesh Rawat opened up about being called a "cheater" by Kangana Ranaut. Yogesh said, "She doesn't even know if I have just been accused of it or if it's even true. I don't even want to bring up this tag because it was a very traumatic experience for me. People have made it seem true just by repeating it, even when it's not. Sir, I don't think it's right that, without knowing the whole truth, the world has created a narrative. And now that I am a part of this show, a guest is calling me a cheater. Last time, when I made the mistake of leaving Akanksha in the show, my mother told me, 'I used to walk with my head held high, but now I feel ashamed because of your story." He said the label had deeply affected both him and his family. Responding to Yogesh, Riteish explained that guests on the show often reflect how the outside world perceives contestants. He said, "Perception is something that continues to build based on what you project outside. We all have gone through this phase."

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Recalling his own experience, the actor added, "When I did my first film, my father was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. When I debuted, everyone said, 'His father is the CM, that's why he gets work, and that's why his films do well.' Guzra hoon main (I have gone through this).

‘Breaking Those Tags Takes Time’

Riteish said changing public opinion is rarely immediate and requires patience and perseverance. He continued, "Twenty-three years and 60 films later, I am standing in front of you today after breaking all those tags. Breaking some tags takes time and effort, but once you are determined, they do break." The actor's father, Vilasrao Deshmukh, served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Riteish made his Bollywood debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and later appeared in films including Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Heyy Babyy, Dhamaal, and the Housefull franchise.

More recently, Raja Shivaji, which he directed and produced, became the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time, crossing ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office.

About Lock Upp

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The Netflix reality show features 14 celebrity contestants living together in a jail-like setting, where they face demanding tasks and intense interpersonal challenges while competing to stay in the game. New episodes stream on Netflix at 8 pm from Saturday to Thursday. Riteish Deshmukh's remarks offered contestants a reminder that public perception can change over time, provided one remains focused on consistent work and lets achievements speak louder than labels.