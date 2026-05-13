Raja Shivaji was one of the strongest performers on Tuesday. It minted Rs 2.50 crore on its second Tuesday in theatres.
Tuesday Box Office Collection: Raja Shivaji Takes Leads On Dhurandhar 2; Bhooth Bangla, Patriot Continue Steady Run
Tuesday box office collection: Here’s how much Dhurandhar 2, Raja Shivaji, Bhooth Bangla, Patriot, Ek Din and Daadi Ki Shaadi earned on Tuesday.
- Raja Shivaji collected Rs 2.50 crore on its twelfth day.
- Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 1.60 crore on its twenty-sixth day.
- Daadi Ki Shaadi amassed Rs 0.50 crore on its fifth day.
- Dhurandhar 2 reached Rs 1,795.60 crore in its fifty-fifth day.
- Patriot garnered Rs 0.38 crore on its twelfth day.
- Ek Din collected Rs 0.03 crore on its twelfth day.
Several films have been running at the box office, including Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, Raja Shivaji, Patriot and Daadi Ki Shaadi. However, not all of them have been performing equally well at the ticket windows. Among all these films, Raja Shivaji - which is currently running in both Hindi and Marathi - became one of the strongest performers on Tuesday. On the other hand, Ek Din continued to struggle at the box office, with many already calling the film a flop.
Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 12
On Day 12, which also marked the film’s second Tuesday in theatres, Raja Shivaji minted Rs 2.50 crore at the box office. According to data available on Sacnilk, the collection came from 3,858 shows, with the film recording an occupancy of 22 per cent.
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The Marathi version remained the biggest contributor, collecting Rs 1.85 crore, while the Hindi version added Rs 0.65 crore. With this, the film’s overall collection has now reached Rs 86.65 crore.
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 26
Bhooth Bangla, which is currently running in its fourth week, collected Rs 1.60 crore at the box office on Tuesday. The film ran across 4,059 shows in theatres and registered an occupancy of 16 per cent. This takes the film’s overall collection to Rs 244.98 crore worldwide.
Out of this, the India collection stands at Rs 191.78 crore, while the overseas collection is Rs 53.20 crore.
Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Day 5
Daadi Ki Shaadi, which released in theatres last Friday, has been posting modest numbers at the box office. On its first Tuesday, the film collected Rs 0.50 crore from 1,492 shows and registered an occupancy of 15 per cent.
With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 5.31 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 55
Dhurandhar 2, which is currently running in its eighth week at the box office, has slowed down slightly but is still managing to collect around Rs 1 crore on weekends. On Day 55, the film collected Rs 0.40 crore at the box office.
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The collection was largely driven by the Hindi version, which contributed Rs 0.38 crore. The Tamil and Telugu versions collected Rs 0.01 crore each.
The film, which released in five languages - Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu - has now collected Rs 1,795.60 crore. It currently stands as India’s second-highest-grossing film, behind Dangal. The film’s India gross stands at Rs 1,368.98 crore, while the overseas gross is Rs 426.62 crore.
Patriot Box Office Collection Day 12
On Day 12, Patriot collected Rs 0.38 crore at the box office. The film is currently running in Malayalam, while dubbed versions are expected to release soon.
The film ran across 902 shows and registered an occupancy of 11 per cent. With this, its total India gross collection has reached Rs 35.63 crore, while the India net collection stands at Rs 30.71 crore.
Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 12
Ek Din, which marks Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut, has failed to attract audiences to theatres and is now being labelled a flop at the box office. On Day 11, the film collected just Rs 0.01 crore. On Tuesday, the number saw a slight jump, with the film earning Rs 0.03 crore at the box office.
Only 120 shows of the film ran in theatres, and it registered an occupancy of 15 per cent. With this, the film’s overall collection now stands at Rs 5.47 crore.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which film performed strongest on Tuesday?
What is the total collection for Raja Shivaji?
As of its second Tuesday, Raja Shivaji's overall collection has reached Rs 86.65 crore. The Marathi version contributed Rs 1.85 crore on Tuesday.
How is Bhooth Bangla performing in its fourth week?
Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 1.60 crore on Tuesday, bringing its worldwide total to Rs 244.98 crore. Its India collection stands at Rs 191.78 crore.
What is the current total for Daadi Ki Shaadi?
Daadi Ki Shaadi collected Rs 0.50 crore on its first Tuesday, bringing its total collection to Rs 5.31 crore. The film released last Friday.
How is Dhurandhar 2 doing in its eighth week?
Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 0.40 crore on Day 55. The film has grossed Rs 1,795.60 crore overall and is India's second-highest-grossing film.