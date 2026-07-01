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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesIs Alia Bhatt Joining Kalki 2? Prabhas Drops Major Hint

Is Alia Bhatt Joining Kalki 2? Prabhas Drops Major Hint

Speculation over the ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ sequel grows as Prabhas drops a major hint that Alia Bhatt may star opposite him.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
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  • Deepika Padukone, from original, reportedly not in the sequel.

Speculation around Prabhas’ upcoming film ‘Kalki 2898 AD Part 2’ continues to gather momentum, with fresh reports suggesting that Alia Bhatt could be seen opposite the actor in the sequel. While there has been no official confirmation so far, recent online chatter has reignited excitement among fans.

Prabhas’ Social Media Gesture Sparks Fresh Speculation

The rumours gained traction after Prabhas shared the trailer of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film ‘Alpha’ on his Instagram story. The actor praised the trailer, writing that it looked “impressive and full of promise”, and extended his best wishes to Alia, Yash Raj Films and the entire team ahead of its release on 3 July.

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Alia Bhatt also responded warmly, thanking the actor for his support. This brief exchange between the two stars quickly fuelled speculation on social media, with fans interpreting it as a possible hint towards future collaboration.

Is Alia Bhatt Joining ‘Kalki Part 2’? 

Reports suggest that Alia Bhatt may have already been approached for ‘Kalki 2’ sequel, with some claiming she has even shot portions of the film. However, there has been no official statement from the makers or the actors confirming her involvement.

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The original ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ featured Deepika Padukone in a key role and emerged as a major box office success. However, reports indicate she will not be part of the sequel, further fuelling speculation about a new female lead.

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for ‘Alpha’, part of YRF’s spy universe, where she will be seen in an action-packed avatar alongside Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Sharvari Wagh.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will Deepika Padukone be in 'Kalki 2898 AD Part 2'?

No, reports indicate that Deepika Padukone, who was in the original film, will not be part of the sequel. This has further fueled speculation about a new female lead.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
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Alia Bhatt Prabhas
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