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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKarisma Kapoor Leases Out Luxury Mumbai Apartment, Set To Earn Rs 5.51 Lakh A Month

Karisma Kapoor Leases Out Luxury Mumbai Apartment, Set To Earn Rs 5.51 Lakh A Month

Karisma Kapoor has rented out her luxury apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West. Registered in November 2025, the deal will earn the actress Rs 5.51 lakh per month, or around Rs 66.12 lakh annually.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Property previously leased for two years from November 2023.

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, known for her long-standing career and refined lifestyle, has reportedly rented out her luxury apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra West area. According to property records and reports by Square Yards, the deal was officially registered in November 2025.

Through this, the actor is set to earn a monthly rent of Rs 5.51 lakh from the property, translating to an annual income of approximately Rs 66.12 lakh.

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Bandra West, one of Mumbai’s most premium residential neighbourhoods, is famed for its high-end housing projects, vibrant high streets, celebrity homes, and iconic sea-facing promenades such as Bandstand and Carter Road. It remains a top choice for professionals, families, and business leaders alike.

Other Luxury Flats

The luxury apartment, located in the Grand Bay Condominium on Hill Road, has a carpet area of around 2,200 square feet (204.38 sq. metres) and includes three dedicated car parking spaces. As part of the transaction, a security deposit of Rs 20 lakh was taken, along with stamp duty of Rs 17,100 and a registration fee of Rs 1,000.

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Interestingly, this is not the first time the property has been leased. Records show that a previous two-year rental agreement was signed in November 2023. During that period, the monthly rent started at Rs 5 lakh in the first year and increased to Rs 5.25 lakh in the second year, taking the total rental income to around Rs 1.23 crore over the lease term.

Karisma Kapoor Work Front

On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor was recently seen in the crime-thriller series Brown. Her last appearance on the big screen was in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishq.

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About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
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Karisma Kapoor Bandra West
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