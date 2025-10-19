Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesIbrahim Ali Khan Poses With Brothers Taimur And Jeh In Adorable Diwali Selfie

Ibrahim Ali Khan Poses With Brothers Taimur And Jeh In Adorable Diwali Selfie

Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a festive selfie with his brothers Taimur and Jeh on Instagram, captioned “Teeno bhai teeno tabahi,” celebrating Diwali with Saif Ali Khan’s sons in adorable outfits.

By : IANS | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ibrahim Ali Khan said "Teeno bhai teeno tabahi" as he posed with his kid brothers Taimur and Jeh during the Diwali celebration.

The 'Nadaaniyan' actor took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a festive picture where he was seen posing for a selfie with Taimur and Jeh.

While Ibrahim posed in a black sherwani, Taimur looked adorable in a red Kurta. However, Jeh turned out to be the show stealer. The little one was seen relishing a treat as he faced the camera with her two brothers.

"Teeno bhai teeno tabahi #happydiwali," Ibrahim captioned the post.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iak)

While Ibrahim is Saif Ali Khan's son from his first marriage to Amrita Singh, Taimur and Jeh are his kids with his second wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The post saw sweet comments such as "3 cuties in one frame", "Cuites", "Cuteness overload selfie".

One of the Insta users even inquired about Sara Ali Khan. "But where is saraa," they asked.

Recently, Kareena revealed that Taimur and Jeh fear father Saif, and not her.

Speaking to sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan on the her podcast "All About Her", Bebo revealed that husband Saif takes on the role of a fun and playful parent and likes to enjoy quality time with Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena was heard saying, “I also feel that fathers are there to make friends with their boys, to understand them, and make them feel comfortable about a lot of things. So he does a lot of that. He’s more into playing sports with them. He plays cricket and football, and he loves playing the guitar and drums with them. So we kind of balance it out”.

Nevertheless, Saif becomes the authoritative figure when the situation demands.

“None of us ever really get angry. Though, if you really want to get something done, you have to say, ‘Okay, Abba will get really angry,’ because I think somewhere, the two boys, more than me, are scared of Saif,” Kareena shared.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ibrahim Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan Saif Ali Khan Kids Bollywood Kids 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
World
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
World
'Revoke Every Indian Visa Immediately': US Politician Chandler Langevin Censured Over Mass Deportation Call
'Revoke Every Indian Visa': US Politician Censured Over Mass Deportation Call
World
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies Amid Govt Shutdown
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget