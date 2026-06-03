‘I Slept Beside My Father Until 14’: Bobby Deol Gets Candid About Dharmendra And Married Life

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Observing Dharmendra's fame inspired Bobby to become an actor.

Bobby Deol recently shared some touching memories of his late father, veteran actor Dharmendra, revealing that he slept beside him until the age of 14. The actor also recalled how certain habits he picked up from his father stayed with him long after he grew up.

Dharmendra’s death last year left a void not only in Indian cinema but also in the lives of his family and fans. While appearing on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat, Bobby Deol looked back on his childhood and spoke candidly about the special bond he shared with his father.

Dharmendra Gave Bobby The Nickname ‘Kaddu’

Among the many memories Bobby shared was the story behind the nickname his father lovingly gave him.

“I had chubby cheeks and was a little overweight as a child,” Bobby said. “We were once at a farm and I saw a big round vegetable. I asked my father what it was, and he said, ‘Kaddu’. After that, he started calling me ‘Kaddu’.”

The actor smiled as he recalled the memory, describing it as one of the many little things that made his relationship with his father so special.

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'Slept Beside My Father Until I Was 14'

Bobby also revealed that he spent much of his childhood sleeping in his parents’ room and stayed beside his father until he was 14.

“I used to wait for my father to come home,” he said. “He was working constantly and often returned late at night after doing three or four shifts a day. Whenever I was unwell, he would hold me close and sleep next to me. The comfort I felt at those times is something I can never forget. I was lucky to have that.”

The actor admitted that one habit he inherited from Dharmendra still remains with him today.

“My father liked sleeping with a dim light on in the room. Since I spent 14 years sleeping beside him, I got used to it too,” Bobby shared. “Even after I got married, my wife and I used to argue about it because I wanted a light on while sleeping. Eventually, she got used to it.”

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What Inspired Him To Become An Actor

Bobby said he always wanted to become an actor, although he did not fully understand what that meant when he was young.

“I remember a teacher asking us what we wanted to be when we grew up, and I said I wanted to be a hero,” he recalled. “At that age, I didn’t even know what being a hero really meant.”

That dream became clearer when he began visiting film sets with his father.

“I saw the way people looked at him and the love they had for him,” Bobby said. “The affection and respect he received from audiences was incredible. Seeing that made me want to become an actor. I wanted to earn that same love from people.”