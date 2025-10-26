Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesHrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Share Romantic Moments From Vacation

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Share Romantic Moments From Vacation

Hrithik Roshan and his partner Saba Azad are packing PDA. On Sunday, the couple took to their Instagram, and shared a joint post.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 08:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and his partner Saba Azad are packing PDA. On Sunday, the couple took to their Instagram, and shared a joint post as they shared loved-up pictures from their vacation.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen dressed up in woolens, and sharing cozy moments as the two embraced in a hug for the last picture. However, they did not disclose the location but it seems like they’re vacationing in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, specifically on or near Rodeo Drive.

The popular Italian restaurant Via Alloro appears in one of the frame. The restaurant is located at 301 N Canon Drive, right in the heart of Beverly Hills’ Golden Triangle shopping district. The palm trees, holiday-style lights, and luxury-store architecture all match that signature Rodeo Drive–Canon Drive area aesthetic.

They wrote in the caption, “Nothing better than winter walking”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Hrithik and Saba’s relationship began quietly before stepping into the public eye in early 2022. Their first public appearance together was after a dinner date in Mumbai, sparking widespread curiosity. Saba is an actor-musician, and is known for ‘Rocket Boys’ and the electro-funk band Madboy/Mink, and Hrithik is one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. They soon made their relationship Instagram official through affectionate posts and support for each other’s work.

They attended Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash together in May 2022, marking their red-carpet debut as a couple. Hrithik also introduced Saba to his family, and she’s often seen at gatherings with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their sons, reflecting a modern, blended dynamic. Throughout 2023 and 2024, the couple shared glimpses of vacations, from Argentina to Dubai, and affectionate social media moments that fans celebrated for their warmth and natural chemistry.

Their relationship is admired for its maturity, mutual respect, and grounded approach, a balance between star power and privacy, where art, companionship, and shared creative passion form the heart of their connection.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Oct 2025 08:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hrithik Roshan Saba Azad
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Pan-India SIR: ECI Presser On Monday, Likely To Announce Revision Exercise For Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
Election Commission Presser On Monday, Likely To Announce SIR For TN, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
World
Strengthening Ties With Pakistan Won’t Undermine Partnership With India: US State Secretary Rubio
Strengthening Ties With Pakistan Won’t Undermine Partnership With India: US State Secretary Rubio
Cities
Driver In Kurnool Double-Decker Bus Crash That Killed 20, Arrested
Driver In Kurnool Double-Decker Bus Crash That Killed 20, Arrested
Cities
Cyclone ‘Montha’ To Hit Andhra Coast On Oct 28; Red Alert In Four States, All Odisha Districts On Alert
Cyclone ‘Montha’ To Hit Andhra Coast On Oct 28; Red Alert In Four States, All Odisha Districts On Alert
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget