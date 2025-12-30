Hrithik Roshan Emerges As Strong Contender For Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Reported Exit

The search for the next face of one of Bollywood’s most iconic franchises appears to have entered an intriguing phase. With reports suggesting that Ranveer Singh has stepped away from Don 3, industry chatter now points toward Hrithik Roshan as a possible frontrunner to lead the high-stakes action thriller.

While no official announcement has been made by the makers, the buzz around Hrithik’s name has only grown louder, sparking widespread curiosity among fans and trade circles alike.

Why Hrithik Roshan Fits the Don Universe

Hrithik Roshan’s potential association with the Don franchise isn’t entirely unexpected. The actor made a memorable cameo in Don 2, where Shah Rukh Khan’s Don used advanced technology to disguise himself as Hrithik’s character during a crucial sequence. That brief appearance left a lasting impression and has since fueled speculation about whether the franchise could circle back to that narrative thread.

Although it remains unclear whether director Farhan Akhtar intends to build on that earlier connection, Hrithik’s suave screen presence, action credentials and global appeal make him a natural fit for the slick, morally ambiguous world of Don.

Makers Said to Be Exploring the Hrithik Option

According to sources, the Don 3 team is actively evaluating the idea of bringing Hrithik on board. A source confirmed to Filmfare that discussions, though preliminary, are underway. “Following Ranveer’s exit, Hrithik has emerged as a strong contender for the role. While discussions are still at a very early stage, it will be interesting to see whether Hrithik ultimately comes on board,” the source revealed.

Given the scale and legacy of the franchise, the makers are reportedly keen on casting someone with proven box office strength and a formidable screen persona.

A Role Defined by Legends

The expectations attached to Don 3 are immense. The character was first immortalised by Amitabh Bachchan in the 1978 classic and later reinvented by Shah Rukh Khan in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011). Any actor stepping into the role will inevitably face comparisons with two of Hindi cinema’s biggest icons.

Ranveer Singh’s Reported Exit and What Lies Ahead

The hunt for a new Don reportedly began after Ranveer Singh exited the project. While neither the actor nor the production team has publicly confirmed the split, reports suggest that Ranveer has shifted focus to Jai Mehta’s upcoming film Pralay following the massive success of Dhurandhar.

As speculation continues, all eyes are now on whether Hrithik Roshan will officially sign on or if the makers will take an entirely new direction. For now, the future of Don 3 remains one of Bollywood’s most closely watched developments.