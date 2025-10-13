Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesFarah Khan Dances With Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow To ‘Om Shanti Om'

Farah Khan Dances With Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow To ‘Om Shanti Om'

Farah Khan brings Bollywood sparkle to Toronto’s Diwali celebrations as she dances with Mayor Olivia Chow to a hit song from ‘Om Shanti Om’.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 07:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As the winter sets in the Canadian landscape, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan brought the cultural warmth of Bollywood and Diwali to one of its metropolises.

During a recent event, she shook a leg with the Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. The two danced to a song from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Om Shanti Om’.

A video from the Diwali celebration event in Toronto has resurfaced, and it shows Farah in her element pulling off the moves which she had choreographed for her directorial.

Olivia Chow fully enjoyed her time on stage dancing to the song. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone. The film is set against the backdrop of the Bollywood film industry, the story blends themes of love, betrayal, and reincarnation.

Om Prakash Makhija (played by SRK) a junior artist in 1970s Mumbai, falls in love with superstar Shantipriya (played by Deepika) unaware that she is secretly married to producer Mukesh Mehra.

When Mukesh kills her in a staged fire, Om dies trying to save her. He is later reborn as Om Kapoor, a successful actor who gradually recalls his past life and seeks justice for Shantipriya’s murder. The film combines melodrama, humour, and self-referential satire, celebrating the excesses and nostalgia of Hindi cinema.

The film featured chart-topping music by Vishal and Shekhar with elaborate visuals, and was a major box-office hit and became one of Bollywood’s defining films of the 2000s.

It clashed at the box-office with ‘Saawariya’, which was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and marked the debut of Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor. ‘Om Shanti Om’ completely washed out ‘Saawariya’ at the box-office during Diwali. After 18 years, the choreographer-director once again celebrated Diwali in a poetic way on Canadian soil.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 07:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Farah Khan Om Shanti Om Vishal-Shekhar SHAH RUKH KHAN Olivia Chow
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Election: NDA Adopts ‘1 MP, 6 MLAs’ Formula, Chirag Paswan Gains Big from JD(U) Concession — Inside Story
NDA Adopts ‘1 MP, 6 MLAs’ Formula, Chirag Paswan Gains Big From JD(U) Concession — Inside Story
India
‘Height Of Downfall’: Rekha Gupta Slams Mamata Over Durgapur Rape Remark; Bengal CM Alleges ‘Deliberate Distortion’
‘Height Of Downfall’: Rekha Slams Mamata Over Durgapur Rape Remark; Bengal CM Alleges ‘Deliberate Distortion’
Cities
'How Was She Out At 12.30 AM?': Mamata Banerjee On Durgapur Gangrape; BJP, CPI-M Leaders Slam ‘Taliban Mentality’
'How Was She Out At 12.30 AM': Mamata On Durgapur Gangrape; BJP, CPIM Slam ‘Taliban Mentality’
World
Pakistan Claims 23 Soldiers, 200 Taliban Militants Killed In Border Clashes As Both Sides Dispute Death Toll
Pakistan Claims 23 Soldiers, 200 Taliban Militants Killed In Border Clashes As Both Sides Dispute Death Toll
Advertisement

Videos

OP Rajbhar Demands Seats, Threatens to Contest Bihar Elections Independently | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: RJD Faces Major Setback as 2 MLA Resigns From Party | ABP News
JMM's Ultimatum to RJD Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025 Creates Headlines | ABP News
'Chirag Paswan to Contest More Seats Than Initially Expected', Says Sources | ABP News
BJP and JDU Finalize Seat-Sharing Formula, Total Number of Seats Revealed | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget