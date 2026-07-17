Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reports suggest original Awarapan re-releases July 31, 2026.

Strategy aims to reintroduce film's beloved cult story.

The re-release faces Spider-Man box office competition.

Awarapan 2 releases August 14; faces Bantwara 1947.

Excitement around Awarapan 2 continues to grow, with fans eagerly waiting for Emraan Hashmi’s return to one of his most loved films. Now, ahead of the sequel’s release, reports suggest that the makers are planning to bring the 2007 cult favourite Awarapan back to the big screen. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Awarapan is expected to be re-released in cinemas on July 31.

While an official announcement is still awaited, the move is said to be part of the makers’ strategy to reconnect audiences with the original story before the sequel arrives.

Why Makers Want Awarapan Back On Big Screen

Although Awarapan did not perform well at the box office when it was first released in 2007, the film gradually earned a loyal fan following through television, home video and streaming platforms. Its emotional storyline, memorable performances and hit soundtrack helped it achieve cult status over the years.

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Reports suggest the makers believe revisiting the original film will allow both long-time fans and newer audiences to experience the story on the big screen before Awarapan 2 hits cinemas.

Re-Release Set For A Box Office Clash

If the reported release date remains unchanged, Awarapan will arrive in cinemas just a day after Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled to release in India on July 30. While the Hollywood blockbuster is expected to dominate the opening weekend, the makers are reportedly optimistic that nostalgia and the film’s cult following will draw audiences back to theatres.

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Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is slated to release on August 14. The film stars Emraan Hashmi alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. It is also expected to face a box office clash with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, which is scheduled to release a day earlier on August 13.