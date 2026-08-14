3-Year-Old Dead, Brother Injured After Gas Pipe Leak Triggers Fire In Rajasthan's Banswara

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three-year-old boy died, brother injured in Rajasthan house fire.

Suspected gas leak caused fatal fire in Potalia village.

Injured 20-year-old brother receiving treatment at district hospital.

Police investigating incident to establish exact cause; probe ongoing.

A three-year-old boy died and his 20-year-old brother was seriously injured after a fire broke out at their home following a suspected leak in a gas cylinder pipe in Rajasthan's Banswara district, officials said.

The incident took place in Potalia village under the Kushalgarh police station area. The fire reportedly engulfed the house after the gas pipe developed a leak, severely burning the two brothers.

The three-year-old victim, identified as Hardik, son of Ramlal, was taken to hospital following the incident. Doctors declared him dead on arrival, and his body was subsequently placed in the mortuary.

His 20-year-old brother, Ashwani, also suffered serious burn injuries. He was taken to Banswara District Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment in the trauma ward.

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Police Begin Probe

Following the incident, Kushalgarh police reached the spot and began collecting information about the circumstances leading to the fire.

A preliminary assessment suggests that the fire may have been caused by a leak in the gas cylinder pipe. Police are investigating the incident to establish the exact cause of the fire.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

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