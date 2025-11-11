Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
From Headmaster's Son To Bollywood's He-Man: Dharmendra's Educational Roots

Before becoming Bollywood’s “He-Man,” Dharmendra was a diligent student from Punjab. His early education under his headmaster father shaped the discipline and humility that defined his legendary career.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran actor Dharmendra — affectionately called the “He-Man of Bollywood” — continues to remain under medical observation at a Mumbai hospital. His family has confirmed that the 89-year-old star is “stable and recovering,” requesting the media to refrain from spreading unfounded rumours about his health. The screen legend has been visiting Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai for the past several days for treatment and regular checkups.

A grounded upbringing in Punjab

Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol on December 8, 1935, in the village of Nasrali in Ludhiana district (then British India), he belonged to a humble Punjabi Jat family. His parents, Kewal Krishan and Satwant Kaur, raised him in an environment deeply rooted in values, discipline, and cultural pride. Much of his childhood was spent in Sahnewal, where his father served as the headmaster of the local government school — an early influence that gave young Dharmendra a deep respect for education and learning.

Dharmendra’s education

Before fame found him, Dharmendra was a studious child with a sharp curiosity and a love for literature. He began his academic journey at the Government Senior Secondary School in Lalton Kalan, Ludhiana, where his father was posted as headmaster. His father’s emphasis on academics ensured that discipline and diligence became a natural part of his upbringing.

After completing his early schooling, Dharmendra matriculated from a school in Phagwara in 1952. At the time, most schools in Punjab were affiliated with Panjab University, Chandigarh, one of the region’s most respected educational institutions. He later pursued his intermediate education at Ramgarhia College in Phagwara — a significant step that broadened his perspective and nurtured his appreciation for literature and the arts.

Teachers and classmates from those early days often described him as soft-spoken, well-mannered, and introspective — qualities that would later shape his calm and grounded public persona. Even after stepping into the world of cinema, Dharmendra often credited his formative years in Punjab for teaching him humility, respect for hard work, and the value of perseverance.

From scholar to superstar

Dharmendra eventually set out for Mumbai to chase his dream of becoming an actor. His good looks, emotional depth, and sincerity quickly won hearts, propelling him to stardom. Over the next few decades, he went on to deliver unforgettable performances in films like Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, and Sholay, which remains one of Indian cinema’s greatest classics.

His transition from a teacher’s son in a quiet Punjab village to one of Bollywood’s most celebrated icons is a story of determination and faith — one that proves how education and grounded beginnings can shape a star’s character both on and off the screen.

A legacy that inspires

Even today, Dharmendra remains a figure of admiration, not just for his cinematic achievements but also for his humility and intellect. Once ranked among the world’s most handsome men, the actor continues to be honoured for his lasting impact on Indian cinema. Outlook India featured him in its “75 Best Bollywood Actors” list in 2022, while Rediff.com placed him among the “Top 10 Bollywood Actors of All Time.”

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dharmendra
