From Lonavala Farmhouse To Rs 335 Crore Empire: Inside Dharmendra’s Luxurious Life

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, fondly known as the He-Man of Bollywood, continues to inspire generations with his vibrant personality and multifaceted career. Even at 89, the legendary star remains active in the entertainment world and entrepreneurial ventures.

A Journey from Silver Screen to Business Success

Having begun his acting journey with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960, Dharmendra’s illustrious film career spans over six decades and includes more than 300 films. With iconic performances in classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Phool Aur Patthar, he has become one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved figures.

But beyond acting, Dharmendra has built an impressive business empire valued at Rs 335 crore, according to CA Knowledge. The Padma Bhushan awardee has expanded his horizons into hospitality, real estate, and film production.

Lavish Farmhouse and Real Estate Holdings

While the veteran actor lives in Mumbai with his family, he frequently retreats to his picturesque 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala, a luxury getaway equipped with modern amenities and a heated swimming pool — where he often practices aqua therapy.

Reports suggest Dharmendra owns properties worth over Rs 17 crore in Maharashtra, along with agricultural and non-agricultural lands valued at Rs 88 lakh and Rs 52 lakh, respectively. In partnership with a restaurant chain, the actor is also developing a 30-cottage resort near his farmhouse, combining his love for nature and hospitality.

Restaurants, Film Production, and Luxury Cars

Dharmendra owns two thriving restaurants — Garam Dharam Dhaba in Haryana and He-Man on the Karnal Highway. His passion for food and culture is reflected in these ventures, both of which attract fans and food enthusiasts alike.

The actor also runs his own film production company, Vijayta Films, founded in 1993. Under this banner, he introduced his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol through Betaab and Barsaat, and later launched his grandson Karan Deol with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Known for his love of automobiles, Dharmendra’s enviable car collection includes a Range Rover Evoque (Rs 85.74 lakh), a Mercedes-Benz SL500 (Rs 98.11 lakh), and his cherished vintage Fiat — his very first car.

Dharmendra’s Continued Presence on Screen

Dharmendra, one of Bollywood’s most respected veterans, was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The actor reportedly earned around Rs 5 crore for the role. He will also reunite with his sons in the upcoming Apne 2, continuing a legacy that has spanned generations.

From cinematic brilliance to entrepreneurial success, Dharmendra’s life stands as a testament to hard work, charm, and timeless appeal.