A pixelated Avengers: Doomsday clip surfaced. It reportedly shows Doctor Doom battling Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and awakening Sentinels.
Avengers: Doomsday Leaked Footage Shows Doctor Doom Battling Avengers, X-Men And Fantastic Four
A leaked Avengers: Doomsday clip has set social media ablaze, showing Doctor Doom facing off against the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four. Here’s everything fans are saying about the viral footage.
- Leaked `Avengers: Doomsday` footage shows Doctor Doom battling heroes.
- Footage features Thor, Steve Rogers, X-Men confronting Doom's Sentinels.
- Authenticity of the blurry video remains heavily debated online.
Marvel's biggest upcoming blockbuster has once again become the centre of online speculation after a fresh piece of alleged footage from Avengers: Doomsday surfaced across social media. The clip, which quickly spread among fan communities over the weekend, has reignited debate over the film's plot, its massive crossover ambitions and whether the footage is even real.
The latest leak arrives shortly after unofficial clips linked to Spider-Man: Brand New Day began making the rounds online, adding further fuel to an already intense spoiler season for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut, Diljit Dosanjh And Manoj Bajpayee Films Struggle As ‘Haunted 3D’ Leads Box Office
Viral Footage Shows Doctor Doom Leading A Massive Battle
The heavily pixelated clip, covered with multiple watermarks, is said to offer one of the most significant glimpses yet of Avengers: Doomsday. While its authenticity remains unconfirmed, the footage reportedly features Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom confronting a combined force of Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four heroes.
According to social media users, Doom appears to awaken an army of Sentinels, the giant mutant-hunting machines long associated with the X-Men universe. The sequence allegedly builds towards a large-scale confrontation involving several major Marvel characters.
Because of the video's poor quality, opinions remain divided. Some viewers believe the footage is genuine, while others suspect it may be an AI-generated creation designed to imitate leaked studio material.
After discussing with multiple people about authenticity of the leaked DoomsDay footage, it matches up with what was shown at CinemaCon.— SukunaFN (@SukunaONFN2) June 14, 2026
It is real, it simply has unfinished VFX effects.
This is the copy I received earlier, I will be deleting it soon.
Avengers Doomsday Leak pic.twitter.com/5vagUPFbJ2
Thor And Steve Rogers Return To The Battlefield
One of the most talked-about elements of the clip is the reported appearance of Chris Hemsworth's Thor alongside Chris Evans' Steve Rogers.
Videos leaked online show that the two heroes stand together before preparing to lead the charge against Doom's Sentinel army. The scene has attracted particular attention because previous reports have suggested both characters will play an important role in Marvel's future crossover plans.
The footage reportedly shows Steve Rogers wielding Mjolnir once again, while Thor carries Stormbreaker into battle.
ALSO READ: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel’s Gadar Completes 25 Years; Here’s Where To Watch It On OTT
X-Men Heroes Join The Fight
The alleged leak also places several well-known X-Men characters at the centre of the action.
Cyclops, Nightcrawler, Gambit and Mystique are all said to appear as the battle unfolds. One widely discussed moment reportedly features James Marsden's Cyclops unleashing a powerful optic blast against an attacking Sentinel.
Fans have also noted similarities between the footage and earlier rumours suggesting that legacy X-Men characters would return in a major way for Marvel's next event film.
QUE FODAAAAA, saiu uma cena inteira de Vingadores Doomsday, com todos os heróis se juntando em Wakanda e o Doutor Destino poderosão! pic.twitter.com/D3XIR2f7Df— EU SOU O UPGRADE! (@EuSouOUpgrade1) June 14, 2026
Is The Leak Real Or Fake?
Despite the excitement, questions remain over whether the footage is authentic.
Some viewers have pointed to unusual visual details and rough effects work as reasons for caution. Others argue that the clip closely mirrors previously reported plot details, rumours and set-related information already circulating online.
Adding to the debate is the fact that Marvel Studios has not reportedly taken action against the footage, leading some fans to speculate that it could be AI-generated rather than genuine leaked material.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the latest Marvel leak about?
Which major characters appear in the leaked Avengers: Doomsday footage?
The footage reportedly features Doctor Doom, Thor, and Steve Rogers. X-Men characters such as Cyclops, Nightcrawler, Gambit, and Mystique are also seen.
Is the leaked Avengers: Doomsday footage confirmed as authentic?
Its authenticity is debated. Some believe it's genuine and matches CinemaCon details, while others suspect it's AI-generated due to poor quality.
What specific actions do Thor and Steve Rogers reportedly perform in the clip?
Thor carries Stormbreaker and Steve Rogers reportedly wields Mjolnir again. They are seen preparing to lead the charge against Doom's Sentinel army.
Why do some viewers question the leak's authenticity?
Its authenticity is questioned due to unusual visuals and rough effects. Also, Marvel Studios has reportedly not taken action, leading to AI speculation.