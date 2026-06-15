Avengers: Doomsday Leaked Footage Shows Doctor Doom Battling Avengers, X-Men And Fantastic Four

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leaked `Avengers: Doomsday` footage shows Doctor Doom battling heroes.

Footage features Thor, Steve Rogers, X-Men confronting Doom's Sentinels.

Authenticity of the blurry video remains heavily debated online.

Marvel's biggest upcoming blockbuster has once again become the centre of online speculation after a fresh piece of alleged footage from Avengers: Doomsday surfaced across social media. The clip, which quickly spread among fan communities over the weekend, has reignited debate over the film's plot, its massive crossover ambitions and whether the footage is even real.

The latest leak arrives shortly after unofficial clips linked to Spider-Man: Brand New Day began making the rounds online, adding further fuel to an already intense spoiler season for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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Viral Footage Shows Doctor Doom Leading A Massive Battle

The heavily pixelated clip, covered with multiple watermarks, is said to offer one of the most significant glimpses yet of Avengers: Doomsday. While its authenticity remains unconfirmed, the footage reportedly features Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom confronting a combined force of Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four heroes.

According to social media users, Doom appears to awaken an army of Sentinels, the giant mutant-hunting machines long associated with the X-Men universe. The sequence allegedly builds towards a large-scale confrontation involving several major Marvel characters.

Because of the video's poor quality, opinions remain divided. Some viewers believe the footage is genuine, while others suspect it may be an AI-generated creation designed to imitate leaked studio material.

After discussing with multiple people about authenticity of the leaked DoomsDay footage, it matches up with what was shown at CinemaCon.



It is real, it simply has unfinished VFX effects.



This is the copy I received earlier, I will be deleting it soon.



Avengers Doomsday Leak pic.twitter.com/5vagUPFbJ2 — SukunaFN (@SukunaONFN2) June 14, 2026

Thor And Steve Rogers Return To The Battlefield

One of the most talked-about elements of the clip is the reported appearance of Chris Hemsworth's Thor alongside Chris Evans' Steve Rogers.

Videos leaked online show that the two heroes stand together before preparing to lead the charge against Doom's Sentinel army. The scene has attracted particular attention because previous reports have suggested both characters will play an important role in Marvel's future crossover plans.

The footage reportedly shows Steve Rogers wielding Mjolnir once again, while Thor carries Stormbreaker into battle.

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X-Men Heroes Join The Fight

The alleged leak also places several well-known X-Men characters at the centre of the action.

Cyclops, Nightcrawler, Gambit and Mystique are all said to appear as the battle unfolds. One widely discussed moment reportedly features James Marsden's Cyclops unleashing a powerful optic blast against an attacking Sentinel.

Fans have also noted similarities between the footage and earlier rumours suggesting that legacy X-Men characters would return in a major way for Marvel's next event film.

QUE FODAAAAA, saiu uma cena inteira de Vingadores Doomsday, com todos os heróis se juntando em Wakanda e o Doutor Destino poderosão! pic.twitter.com/D3XIR2f7Df — EU SOU O UPGRADE! (@EuSouOUpgrade1) June 14, 2026

Is The Leak Real Or Fake?

Despite the excitement, questions remain over whether the footage is authentic.

Some viewers have pointed to unusual visual details and rough effects work as reasons for caution. Others argue that the clip closely mirrors previously reported plot details, rumours and set-related information already circulating online.

Adding to the debate is the fact that Marvel Studios has not reportedly taken action against the footage, leading some fans to speculate that it could be AI-generated rather than genuine leaked material.