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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities30 Years On, Raaj Kumar's 'Jaani' Swagger Still Echoes In Hindi Cinema

30 Years On, Raaj Kumar's 'Jaani' Swagger Still Echoes In Hindi Cinema

Thirty years after Raaj Kumar's death, revisit the actor's journey from police inspector to Bollywood icon. Explore his unforgettable films, iconic 'Jaani' dialogues, fearless personality, and more.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 10:50 PM (IST)
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  • Died 1996; his powerful screen presence ensured lasting legacy.

Three decades after his death, Raaj Kumar remains one of Hindi cinema's most distinctive stars. Celebrated for his powerful performances, baritone voice and unforgettable one-liners, the veteran actor also earned a reputation for his blunt nature and unwavering confidence. His larger-than-life personality made him one of the most respected and at times, intimidating figures in the film industry.

Born Kulbhushan Pandit on 8 October 1926 in Loralai (now in Pakistan), Raaj Kumar carved a unique place for himself in Indian cinema, delivering several memorable performances that continue to resonate with audiences today.

Police Inspector To One Of Bollywood’s Most Recognisable Stars

Before entering films, Raaj Kumar worked as a police inspector in Mumbai. It was during his time in the police force that he reportedly caught the attention of people from the film industry, who encouraged him to pursue acting.

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Director Baldev Dubey later offered him a role in Shahi Bazaar, although his first released film was Rangili in 1952. Over the following decades, he established himself as one of Bollywood's finest actors with acclaimed performances in films such as Mother India, Waqt, Hamraaz, Heer Raanjha, Saudagar, Tirangaa and Kudrat.

Raaj Kumar was admired not only for his acting but also for his distinctive dialogue delivery. Iconic lines such as, "Jaani..." and several of his powerful monologues remain popular among cinema lovers even today.

A Fearless Personality And An Enduring Legacy

Raaj Kumar was equally famous for his outspoken nature, and stories about his candid interactions with fellow actors have become part of Bollywood folklore. Director Mehul Kumar once revealed in an interview that while casting Tirangaa, Naseeruddin Shah reportedly declined the film because Raaj Kumar was already attached to the project. According to the filmmaker, Rajinikanth also hesitated to join the cast, expressing concerns about working alongside the veteran actor due to his formidable personality.

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In the final years of his life, Raaj Kumar was diagnosed with throat cancer. After a career spanning nearly 70 films, the legendary actor passed away on 3 July 1996 at the age of 69.

Thirty years on, Raaj Kumar continues to be remembered as one of Hindi cinema's most charismatic and unconventional stars an actor whose voice, screen presence and unforgettable style ensured his legacy would endure long after the final curtain fell.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 10:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Death Anniversary Hindi Cinema Raaj Kumar
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