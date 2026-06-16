Arjun Sarja’s Blast Set For OTT Release As Worldwide Collection Nears Rs 70 Crore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajaram uses martial arts against mining mafia, protecting his village.

Arjun Sarja’s latest action drama Blast has emerged as one of the surprise success stories of 2026, winning over audiences with its blend of high-octane action, family emotions and socially relevant themes. Following an impressive theatrical run, fans can now look forward to watching the film from the comfort of their homes.

Blast OTT Release: When And Where To Watch

The makers, along with the streaming platform, have officially announced the film’s digital release. Blast will begin streaming on Netflix from June 25. The film will be available in multiple languages, making it accessible to viewers across India and international markets.

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Starring Arjun Sarja, Abhirami and Preeti Mukhundhan, the film received a positive response in both the Tamil and Telugu markets. Its engaging storyline and mass appeal helped it stand out among this year’s releases, while strong word-of-mouth further boosted its popularity.

Box Office Success

Even in its third week, Blast continues to perform steadily at the box office. Although collections have naturally slowed during weekdays, the film has maintained a strong presence in cinemas and established itself as one of the notable Tamil releases of the season.

According to industry tracking platform Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 0.93 crore net in India on its 19th day. It also recorded an impressive weekend performance, collecting Rs 2.26 crore on Day 17 and Rs 2.65 crore on Day 18. The film’s total India net collection currently stands at Rs 47.58 crore, while its gross domestic earnings have reached Rs 54.70 crore.

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Beyond the domestic market, Blast has also performed well overseas, earning Rs 14.05 crore in gross collections. With both domestic and international earnings combined, the film’s worldwide box office collection has crossed Rs 68.75 crore.

The story revolves around Rajaram, played by Arjun Sarja, a martial arts instructor leading a peaceful life with his family. However, when a powerful businessman and a mining mafia attempt to intimidate and exploit his village, Rajaram is forced to take a stand. Using his courage, principles and martial arts skills, he fights back to protect his community.

Director Subash K Raj combines action-packed sequences with emotional family drama, creating a film that resonates with both mass audiences and family viewers. The result is an entertaining action drama that balances thrilling moments with a strong emotional core.