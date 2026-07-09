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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAR Rahman Praises Sonu Nigam’s Voice, Asks: ‘How Do You Sing So Romantically?’

AR Rahman Praises Sonu Nigam’s Voice, Asks: ‘How Do You Sing So Romantically?’

AR Rahman praised Sonu Nigam’s 'romantic' voice as they reunited for 'Batwara 1947'. Sonu has recorded 'Oh Tabassum', with lyrics by Javed Akhtar and music by Rahman.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 08:01 PM (IST)
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  • Rajkumar Santoshi directs; Aamir Khan Productions produced this.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and celebrated singer Sonu Nigam are joining forces once again for Sunny Deol’s upcoming film Batwara1947. Their collaboration has already generated excitement among music lovers, given the many memorable songs the duo have created over the years.

‘How Does Your Voice Sound So Romantic?’

Sharing his excitement on X, Rahman revealed that Sonu Nigam has recorded the song Oh Tabassum for the film. Welcoming the singer back to his studio, he wrote, “Delighted to welcome Sonu Nigam back to our studio for the recording of Oh Tabassum from batwara1947. The lyrics are by Javed Akhtar, the film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Brother… how does your voice sound so romantic?”

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The heartfelt post quickly caught the attention of fans, who are now eagerly awaiting the soundtrack.

What We Know About Batwara 1947

While the makers have kept most details under wraps, Batwara 1947 stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The film was previously titled Lahore 1947 and marks another collaboration between Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi after classics such as Ghayal and Damini.

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The film is reportedly inspired by Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Nai, which explores the human cost of Partition through personal relationships rather than political events. The story follows a Hindu family forced to leave Lahore during Partition, only to discover that the mansion allotted to them is still occupied by an elderly Muslim woman.

Sonu Nigam, one of India's most celebrated playback singers, has recorded more than 6,000 songs in over 32 languages. His career spans classical, devotional, ghazal, qawwali, rock and pop music, with timeless hits including Achha Sila Diya, Sandese Aate Hain, Yeh Dil Deewana and the chart-topping album Deewana.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the earlier title of the film Bantwara 1947?

The film Bantwara 1947 was previously known by the title Lahore 1947.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 08:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
AR Rahman Javed Akhtar Sonu Nigam Batwara 1947 Romantic Voice Oh Tabassum
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